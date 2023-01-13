Christina Hall Reveals How She Really Feels About Turning 40

Christina Hall plans to enter her forties in style. The HGTV star opened up to People about her upcoming milestone birthday and revealed how she plans to celebrate.

The “Christina on the Coast” star will turn 40 years old in July.

As she explained to the outlet, she plans to mark the occasion with a “real big fun trip,” possibly to Italy.

Hall admitted to People that she is “actually excited” to enter her next decade. As she told the publication, “I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin.”

“I don’t feel like I’m 40,” she continued telling People. “Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened.”

Hall rose to fame flipping houses alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop.” She now stars in “Christina on the Coast” and its newest spinoff, “Christina in the Country.” She married Josh Hall in 2022.

Christina Hall Wants to Launch a Home Line in Her 40s

Hall has no plans to slow down in her forties, explaining to People that her upcoming aspirations include launching a home line

“I really want to start my own home line — like a Christina collection-type thing,” the mother-of-three told the outlet. “So that’s something we’re working on right now, getting that in a big box store. Hopefully, that comes into fruition next year.”

She added that she hopes to share her business acumen with others.

As Hall explained to People, “And then also an online seminar course on manifesting, creating wealth in your dream life. I think that could be pretty cool.”

Christina Hall Plans to Retire in Tennessee

Hall’s latest show, “Christina in the Country,” premiered on January 12, 2023. The series follows the designer as she “expands her design business and puts down roots in Tennessee, creating breathtaking renovations for eager clients and making memories with her kids and husband, Josh, in the beautiful countryside,” according to HGTV’s description of the series.

While Hall lives in Newport Beach, California, she told People that she hopes to one day make her Tennessee home her primary residence.

“It’s the best,” Hall told the outlet. “It’s definitely where we’ll retire. I would love to do the opposite [of what I do now]: I would love to live there full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to.”

But the move is years away. “This is down the road when the kids are out of high school,” she explained to People. “But that’s the ultimate plan.”

Hall has three children. She shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with El Moussa. She also shares a three-year-old son, Hudson, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

“I’ve been in California my whole life, and this was truly a fresh start,” Hall told People. “The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different.”

