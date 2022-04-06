HGTV Star Has Secret Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for Christina Haack! The HGTV star secretly wed her realtor fiancé Josh Hall, numerous outlets confirm.

TMZ broke the news, revealing the couple “tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months.” The outlet reported that they are planning “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” soon.

The newlyweds have yet to address their nuptials publicly, but the “Christina on the Coast” host has updated her name on Instagram to “Christina Hall.”

Haack was previously married twice. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with her former “Flip or Flop” costar Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead.

Haack & Hall Went Public With Their Relationship in July 2021

While Haack and Hall went public in July 2021, the couple has been together since at least March of that year. She shared photos of the couple in Nashville, a year apart, in a March 20, 2022, Instagram post.

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” the 38-year-old previously wrote when announcing their relationship. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

The home flipper revealed their engagement in September 2021. She shared photos on Instagram from a trip to Mexico, where they are celebrating Hall’s birthday, with a caption of emojis including a ring. The third photo in the slideshow provides an up-close look at her ring. At the time, she also added the ring emoji and her fiance’s name to her Instagram bio.

The couple has become increasingly public with their relationship, with Haack calling Hall her “ride or die.”

Haack & Hall Started a Production Company

Haack and Hall are partners in life and business, forming the production company “Unbroken Productions,” she announced in March 2022. She added that they have “joined forces” with Brian Balthazar of “Balthazar Entertainment” and Glass Entertainment Group.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” she wrote on Instagram. “I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

Hall commented on her post, “You are the hardest working woman I’ve ever met, your drive never ceases to amaze me. Matching your energy building what we have, has been the most rewarding thing in my life. Here we grow! Love you.”

Earlier in the month, Haack and El Moussa announced their long-running series “Flip or Flop” would end with its 10th season. Both stars will still be staples of HGTV, recently signing multi-year deals with the network.

READ NEXT: HGTV Crowns the Winners of ‘Rock the Block’ Season 3