Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Share New Photos of Son Hudson

HGTV star Christina Hall and her ex-husband Ant Anstead avoided a contentious Spring when they reached a mutual custody arrangement for their 3-year-old son Hudson, avoiding having to go to trial (which was originally scheduled for March 2023). Now, both parents are moving forwards and sharing photos of their quality time spent with Hudson from the past week.

“Sushi date with these cuties,” Hall wrote in an April 5 photo of her son out at dinner with her third husband, Josh. The two cheersed their glasses (Josh’s beer and Hudson’s water) while Hudson looked up at his step-father, smiling.

“Today we have mostly been climbing trees….. perfect! X,” Anstead captioned his post, which included photos of Hudson climbing a large tree.

These photos come after Hall vowed not to post photos of Hudson on her social media pages while she and Anstead were disputing their son’s custody, with Hall saying in October 2022 that Anstead “made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Fans Think Hudson Looks Like His Step-Father Josh Hall

Fans took to the comment section on both parent’s posts featuring Hudson with kind words.

“Living his best life with his daddy 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙 💙” one fan wrote on Anstead’s post.

“He’s so big! 🥹 🥹 🥹 and handsome of COURSE, takes after Daddy 😊 ☺️ 🥰” another fan added.

While many thought he looked just like his father, some fans on Hall’s post thought Hudson bore a resemblance to his stepfather Josh.

“He could pass for Josh’s kid if he didn’t have the blonde hair 😊” one fan wrote.

“If you put brown hair on him he would look just like him here. 1 more baby Christina!! With the love of your life,” a second fan commented.

Another user encouraged Hall to have another child, writing, “I see one more baby in your future please!” Despite these words, Hall has already opened up about the prospect of having another child, saying in an Instagram live from February 2023, “We’ve had like 8 million questions about us having a baby. Sorry guys! Ship’s sailed. No more babies!”

“Good for other people who want to have ’em at this age. I’m happy they have. But at some point I want to retire,” Josh added.

In addition to Hudson, Hall shares two older children with her ex-husband and ex-cohost Tarek El Moussa, Brayden (7) and Taylor (12). El Moussa and his wife Heather (known as a star of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”) also had a baby boy, Tristan, on January 31, 2023.

Josh Hall Pokes Fun at Relationship Naysayers Online

Josh shared photos of he and his wife in a March 31 post to mark the couple’s two-year anniversary, and used the post’s caption as an opportunity to playfully respond to internet trolls who claimed their relationship wouldn’t last (especially given Hall’s previous two marriages).

“‘How long will this one last?’ ..03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021,” Josh captioned his post, mimicking a criticism he’s read countless times across he and his wife’s social media posts, alongside photos of the happy couple from each year of their relationship.

The couple appears to be on a good path, with Christina commenting on her husband’s post to say, “Better be ♾️ !!! ❤️”.

