Christina Hall Offers Sneak Peak Into New Season of Spinoff Show

HGTV star Christina Hall has given fans a glimpse into the new season of her Tennessee-based renovation show, “Christina In The Country.” After “Flip Or Flop” ended its 10-season run in 2022, Hall has remained hard at work. As one of HGTV’s most popular personalities, Hall looks to continue her success with “Christina in the Country.” The show is a spinoff of Hall’s other HGTV hit, “Christina On The Coast.”

In her December 8 story on Instagram, Hall posted a picture of a freshly remodeled home with the caption, “Franklin TN kinda bar.” The home was reminiscent of the rustic country living style that Hall has adopted while in Tennessee. The room was decorated with a deer head wall mount right above a small mini-bar. The deer head was attached to a charcoal-colored wood-paneled wall, adding a modern touch to the home.

Hall mentioned that the home belonged to songwriter Jeremy Popoff and his partner, Lauren. Jeremy Popoff is the co-founder and guitar player of the band, Lit. The other half of Hall’s story included a small teaser of Popoff serenading the crew with a sweet song at the end of the home reveal. There was then a short clip where Hall thanked the Popoffs for “trusting us with your home remodel.”

The second season of “Christina In The Country” is set to premiere in 2024.

Christina Hall On Her ‘Home Away From Home’

After being picked up by HGTV in 2022, “Christina In the Country” was originally described as an opportunity to follow Hall as she, “embarks on a fresh new chapter in the Southeast.” HGTV banked on the previous success and popularity of Hall. “She’ll be expanding her business across the country, putting down roots and, of course, spending time with the fam.”

While speaking to HGTV, Hall gave insight into what she looked forward to the most. “I am so excited and grateful “Christina In The Country” has officially been picked up,” said Hall. “I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of ‘Christina On The Coast,’” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, HGTV’s vice president of programming. “Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in ‘Christina In The Country.’”

Christina Hall’s Spinoff Offers ‘Unique Styles’

It appears that Hall has fully committed to her new country lifestyle while living in Tennessee. In an October 6 post on Instagram, Hall snapped a few pictures with her newest additions to her family farm. “I said it would happen… allll the animals! Newest additions to our farm- a mini donkey and pony. Love them all,” Hall wrote.

Living a country lifestyle is nothing new to Hall. While discussing her life in Tennessee, Hall told ET that she has fond memories of farms from her youth. “Well, I grew up going to my grandparents’ farm, and those are my best memories. They had about 100 acres on the central coast, and we grew up dirt bike riding and swimming in the creeks,” she said.

From reliving the past to looking ahead for the future, Hall has big plans for “Christina In the Country.” She believes that her new show allows her to really open herself up to original ideas. “We are getting very eclectic clients. We have musicians, we have songwriters. It’s not just what you might expect of just seeing. like, modern farmhouse or the country flair,” Christina said. “We’re incorporating a lot of really cool styles, a lot of really unique styles. Actually, I think, more unique than what I’m doing in California.”