HGTV’s Christina Hall Reveals Her Kids’ Adorable Lists for Santa: ‘You Sure?’

With Christmas weeks away, Christina Hall‘s kids have written their letters to Santa — and her youngest’s wish list is especially funny. On November 28, 2023, the HGTV star shared a video in her Instagram Stories of her boys writing letters to Santa.

Hall, 40, is mom to four-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and her two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — eight-year-old son Brayden and 13-year-old daughter Taylor.

In her video of Hudson and Brayden working on their lists at the kitchen counter, Hall hilariously revealed that in addition to toys, her youngest really wants a Roomba vacuum — and he’s got his reasons!

Here’s what you need to know:

Christina Hall’s Youngest Wants a Roomba ‘So the Cleaners Don’t Come’

Hall, who stars in HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country,” started her video by showing Hudson’s wish list, written out on a piece of notebook paper, likely by one of his older siblings. Hudson’s list included “lollipops,” a spider robot toy, an “airplane racer,” and an RC — or remote control — car.

It was the second item on his list, though, that stood out from the rest — a Roomba, the hands-free robotic vacuum that cleans floors on its own.

“Hudson, are you sure you really want a Roomba vacuum?” his mom asked.

Smiling at the camera, he exclaimed, “Yeah!” and then added, “So it can clean our house. So no one could clean it… and the cleaners don’t come.”

“So thoughtful,” Hall quipped, and Hudson repeated, “So the cleaners don’t come!”

Then, as Hall panned over to Brayden, Hudson could quietly be heard saying, “I farted.”

Over the video, Hall wrote, “Oh boy 🤪”

When Hall asked Brayden what was on his list, he shared his number one item is a PS5 gaming system. Not all of his list was legible, but it also included “a fun robot,” which he later crossed out, and a shark-themed remote control car.

Hall also shared two sweet photos of the boys getting ready for the holiday. One showed them in red Christmas sweaters with khaki pants and black sneakers, while the other showed Hudson beaming in front of a just-his-size Christmas tree in his preschool classroom, crediting her husband Josh Hall for getting and transporting the pint-sized tree.

“Josh took Hudson to get a little Christmas tree for his classroom and as you can see he’s pretty excited and ready to go with the first ornament – baby yoda! 🌲❤️”

Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Share Time With Their Kids on Christmas

If last year’s Christmas is any indication, there’s a good chance Hall’s boys will get what they asked for and then some. In December 2022, she shared photos from her family’s Christmas Eve celebration via her Instagram Stories, as seen via Page Six.

One showed a “present tower” of opened gifts stacked so high it was taller than Hudson. The pile of presents included a Black & Decker Junior Power Tool Workshop, a karaoke microphone, a Mould & Paint trucks set, new shoes, and various “Paws Patrol” toys.

Hall and her ex, El Moussa, tend to share time with their kids on Christmas. In 2022, he shared via Instagram that Brayden and Taylor were with their mom on Christmas Eve and then spent Christmas Day with their dad and his wife, Heather El Moussa.

In another post last year, El Moussa credited Heather, who stars with him on HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas,” with bringing Christmas cheer back into his life.

He wrote, “She makes sure our home FEELS like the holidays:) and sets up elves around the house for the kids, dresses us all up in Christmas pjs for family photos, laughs through the chaos, and makes sure to get everyone gifts that make them feel special. For a while there I had some lonely holidays and I’m never going back! I don’t know how she does it, but I feel so lucky. 🙏”