HGTV Host Welcomes First Baby

Courtney Tezeno is a mom! The host of HGTV’s “Cash in the Attic” announced the birth of her first child in an Instagram post on October 14, 2022.

The 31-year-old and her husband, photographer Leepole Hicks Jr., welcomed a son named Zion. While she promised to share him “with his Internet family soon,” Tezeno instead shared throwback photos from her safari-themed baby shower in July.

“A Little King is Here [lion emoji],” she wrote, referencing a neon sign from the event that read “A Little KING is Coming.”

As for why the photos are being posted months later, she explained, “because working until the last day of pregnancy wore me out.” The “Boss Lady Energy” podcast host thanked her “village,” including family across Texas, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Tezeno’s comment section was flooded with congratulations and well wishes.

“We are over the moon in love,” she responded to one person. To another, the former pageant queen wrote, “When he’s a little bigger, he will be ready for his modeling debut with you guys.”

Tezeno is a television personality who has worked on E! News, Entertainment Tonight, ITV and HGTV. In September 2021, she hosted the HGTV revival of the BBC classic, “Cash in the Attic.”

The series follows Tezeno, “a passionate collector, and her team of expert appraisers” as they “sort through homes looking for classic toys, vintage comics, original video games and other ‘newly classic’ valuable treasures to sell at auction,” according to a press release. “Homeowners use the money to fund life-changing dreams, such as a down payment on a new house or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.” The future of the series has yet to be announced.

Courtney Tezeno Announced Her Pregnancy in May

A couple of weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Tezeno and Hicks shared a joint pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The pair showcased her ultrasound photos in a maternity shoot, posing together in a field. Hicks wore an all-black suit, while Tezeno donned a white bodysuit and sage green duster vest.

“We’ve prayed for you for so long and we finally got our yes,” they captioned the post on May 31, 2022. “You were worth the wait my love. Baby Z coming this September!”

In June, the pair revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

Courtney Tezeno Vowed to Care for Her Future ‘Big-Headed Kids’ at Her 2021 Wedding

When the longtime couple finally said “I do” at their May 16, 2022 nuptials, Tezeno made a promise for their future children.

“And even though our kids’ head circumference will likely be in the 90 percentile because of you, mostly,” she told her husband. “I vow to take care of our family and to do my best to raise kind, smart and respectful big-headed kids.”

Tezeno and Hicks exchanged vows at The Gardens of Cranesbury View in New Braunfels, Texas. In hers, she referenced their future kids.

Celebrating their nuptials on Instagram a few days later, Tezeno wrote, “7 years later, two postponements and a predicted rainy day. It was worth the wait.”

