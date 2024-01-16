Dave Marrs Issues Special ‘Thank You’ Message Amid Harsh Conditions

HGTV star Dave Marrs is showing his gratitude. The “Fixer to Fabulous” star woke up on January 14 to find fresh snow around his Bentonville, Arkansas home, along with below-freezing temperatures, with the air temperature hitting below-zero degrees Fahrenheit at its lowest points.

Since Dave and his wife/co-host Jenny Marrs live on a farm with a plethora of animals, one side effect of the cold weather was the freezing-over of the animals water supply, a matter Dave dealt with in a January 14 Instagram post. “We only have a small farm, and the work never ends; no matter how hot or 🥶 cold out. The animals need water, which means cutting ice. Right about now, I’m wishing for that Arkansas August heat! Stay safe out there,” Dave captioned his post.

Dave’s post included a video of the HGTV star taking a chainsaw to a patch of ice to free up the water beneath, with the caption “How did we get here so quick!!!! 🥶🥶🥶Thank you to all the farmers and ranchers out there who can’t take a day off!” written over the video.

Fans Share Dave Marrs’ Gratitude

Fans jumped into Dave’s comment section to echo his feelings of gratitude towards farmers and ranchers who were hard at work despite the below-zero forecast, and some even extended that gratitude towards Dave himself.

“And here I was worried about getting bird seed in my feeders. Amen to thanks to anyone who has animal farms! ❤️” one fan wrote.

“I’m wishing for a little warmer weather here too! We have around 15 below temps here and wind chills around 35 to 40 below. Yikes! We just busted ice out of water pails for our animals and that’s even in the barn. 🥶” another fan shared.

“Unless you are a farmer or have family that farms, people really do not understand. I have extended family that farms. They all take one day off when I was a kid to go see a Cubs game. One. Day,” a third user added.

“I can just hear Jenny Marrs voice during that. Dave. DAve DAVE MARRS ( louder and louder ) and Dave just smiling back at her with reassurance. Be safe Marrs family,” one fan wrote, referencing Dave standing on ice as he was cutting it in his video post.

Jenny Marrs Shared Her Own Message of Gratitude

While Dave was hard at work making sure their family’s animals were being taken care of, Jenny was practicing self-care with two of her close friends. “Two of my dearest friends in all the world flew in for the weekend and we stayed at The Welcome Inn together,” Jenny explained in a January 15 Instagram post.

While Jenny and her girlfriends usually go away to a new city on their annual trip, she mentioned her friends offered to visit her in Bentonville as she was exhausted from a busy year of renovation, filming “Fixer to Fabulous”, and releasing and promoting her first book “House + Love = Home”.

“It was the absolute best gift because they also know how anxious I get to fly – and they do too – but they did it anyway. I can’t get over their selflessness to care for me in a way I didn’t realize I needed until they were here,” Jenny shared.

READ NEXT: Bryan Baeumler Announces Fate of ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’