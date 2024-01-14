Bryan Baeumler Announces Fate of ‘Renovation Resort Showdown’

HGTV star Bryan Baeumler has had a busy year, appearing on many competition shows on the network including “Rock the Block”, “Battle on the Beach”, and his new show “Renovation Resort Showdown” in 2023.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” (which goes by the title “Renovation Resort” on HGTV Canada) sees Baeumler and fellow HGTV Canada host Scott McGillivray as they challenge four pairs of designers and builders to add as much value to one of four nearly identical lakefront cabins at McGillivray’s recently purchased “rundown” resort in only seven weeks. The winning team took home a cash prize of $100,000.

Now, in a January 11 Instagram post, Baeumler confirmed that the “Renovation Resort Showdown” team is preparing for its second season.

Bryan Baeumler Encourages Fans to Apply For ‘Renovation Resort’ Season 2

“📣 BIG NEWS! 📣 Are you the next big fish on HGTV? 🤔 Excited to share that we’re gearing up for a second season of #RenovationResort! And I apologize in advance…because you and I will be stuck working with @scott_mcgillivray again. 🙄,” Baeumler wrote in his post’s caption.

The “Renovation Island” star went on to reveal that the casting team is on the hunt for fans of the show who think they have what it takes to bring home the season two win.

“Now, here’s the deal: We’re on the hunt for dynamic, talented teams who think they can create jaw-dropping resort transformations under the pressure of some super tough judges! Are you ready for the challenge and the laughs that come with working alongside Scott and me? Well, we want to see what you’ve got!” Baeumler added in his caption. “Visit our casting page www.hgtvcanada/casting-call [link in bio] and show us why your team deserves to inherit the title of Renovation Resort Champion, and win the game-changing prize of $100,000! Let the casting madness begin, and who knows, you might just end up as the next renovation legend on TV! 📺 ✨ 🔨.”

According to the casting call site, “Renovation Resort” casting is open to fans in Canada or the United States. Applicants must be 21 or older, and filming is expected to take place for eight weeks between July and October 2024.

Bryan Baeumler is Also Casting for His Solo Show ‘Bryan’s All In’

Baeumler shared in a November 2023 Instagram post that he was casting for his new solo series with HGTV Canada, “Bryan’s All In”.

“If you’re a budding entrepreneur in an interesting business and off the beaten path area and you need some help getting to the finish line, I’m looking for you!” Baeumler captioned his post.

Baeumler previewed a two-episode pilot for “Bryan’s All In” on HGTV Canada on October 8, but with this casting call, he is looking to line up enough business owners to work with on the remaining eight episodes of his new show’s first season.

The casting call includes a description of the new series, which says, “Bryan travels off-the-beaten path to help struggling entrepreneurs renovate their businesses. These are ambitious dreamers who are risking it all for their passion projects, making major life changes to become their own boss – just like Bryan did. In each episode, Bryan spends a week helping a business owner through a make-or-break point in their reno, in a race to open or revive their business.”

