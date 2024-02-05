Dave Marrs Details Upbringing in Tribute to His Mother Donna

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” star Dave Marrs is all about family, and he showed just that in a February 3 Instagram post paying tribute to one special family member.

“So today, February 3, is my beautiful mother Donna’s birthday. Let me tell you about this woman. She is strong, kind, always there for me, Jenny, and her grandchildren. We were raised in Colorado, where she worked full time as an emergency room nurse, while my dad built and taught school, so she could help provide for us 4 kids. We never wanted for anything!” Dave wrote in his post’s caption.

Dave included eight photos in his post, all showcasing his mother Donna smiling to the camera with various Marrs family members.

Fans Wish Dave Marrs’ Mother a Happy Birthday

Many of Dave’s photos featured his mother alongside he and his wife/”Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs’ youngest son Luke. Dave noted this in the caption, writing, “This year, you see tons of pictures with Nana holding Luke. Luke loves to give her grief about how Papa is his favorite. But I know deep down he dearly loves his Nana, just as I do. Here’s to many more trips around the sun to the best mother a kid could ask for. I love you Mom.”

Fans appreciated learning a little bit more about Dave from his post, and shared their thoughts (and birthday messages for Donna) in his comment section.

“Such a beautiful tribute…am sure she is proud of you and your sweet family!” one fan commented.

“You’re very lucky to have such a wonderful mom 🙌 💖 hope she had a lovely birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊,” another user added.

“Very well Said Dave! I could tell you had a great foundation! Happy Birthday Donna. many healthy ones,” a third fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Ms. Donna!! ❤️ there isn’t a kinder soul in the whole world and I’m so happy to know you!” another user added.

Jenny shared Dave’s post to her Instagram story on February 3, adding her comment, “In my life, I have a lot to be grateful for. My mother in law is at the very top of my gratitude list. Happiest of birthdays to you, Donna!! We love you!!” Jenny also commented on Dave’s post, “♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ !!”

How Did Dave Marrs Move From Colorado to Bentonville, Arkansas?

Although Dave grew up in Colorado and Jenny was raised in Florida, the couple laid their family roots down in Bentonville, Arkansas. They found their way to Arkansas a few years after they met in 2002.

According to House Beautiful, after finishing college, Dave and Jenny found themselves in the corporate world working for two different departments in the same company. While they got close fairly quickly, Dave’s job required him to relocate quite a bit, leading to a long-distance relationship. After two years, the couple both left the company and relocated to Arkansas, where Dave was hoping to pursue construction opportunities, and the rest is history.

“I think, like a lot of people do here, we came for a stint and realized how great a place it is,” Jenny told the outlet. “This is home.”

