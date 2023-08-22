HGTV’s David Bromstad Faces Major Fear, Revealing He’s ‘Been Through a Lot’

Longtime HGTV host David Bromstad says he was brought to tears after facing one of his “greatest fears” during an arduous hike in Norway that prompted him to reflect on his life. In honor of his 50th birthday, Bromstad visited the country where his ancestors hailed from and shared on Instagram that he’d completed the famous Reinebringen hike, a steep 2,000 uphill trek. Experts say it’s no small feat for someone afraid of heights, like Bromstad is. But he shared that his tears weren’t just about the relief of making it to the top.

“This wasn’t just a climb for me, this was something so much more,” he wrote in an Instagram post on August 21, 2023. “I’ve been thru a lot the last few years, which I will share when I’m ready, and this was incredibly symbolic for me.”

Bromstad, host of HGTV’s hit show “My Lottery Dream Home,” is known for his quirky, perky and positive personality. He often shares funny outtakes from the show on social media, but fans noticed in 2022 that the upbeat host had grown oddly quiet online. So Bromstad’s admission that he’s been through a difficult chapter of his life was not a huge surprise to many, and has been met with a great deal of love and support from fans and friends.

David Bromstad Explains Why Climb Was One of the ‘Most Rewarding’ Moments of His Life

In his post, Bromstad said he didn’t set out on his trip to Norway to conquer his fear of heights, but he decided to go for it when the opportunity presented itself.

He wrote, “Conquering one of my greatest fears, heights, was not on my bucket list tbh but when I started the stairway of Reinenbringen I knew I was going to reach the top. It wasn’t about the speed and I wasn’t competing with anyone else but myself.”

The Earth Trekkers site describes Reinenbringen as a “hard, steep, challenging hike on long, stone staircases and muddy, rocky trails, so it’s not to be underestimated,” adding that the reward is a “dazzling view over the fishing villages of Reine, Sakrisøy, and Hamnøy.”

Bromstad, who just kicked off the 14th season of “My Lottery Dream Home” on August 11, shared multiple photos and videos from the top, calling the trek “one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my personal life.”

With each step he took, Bromstad shared, he felt more and more confident, explaining why the climb became so meaningful to him.

“I could honestly stand on any step and put my arms out and close my eyes and feel present in that moment,” he wrote. “The dread turned into accomplishment which in turned made my cry. I sat and let the tears rolled down my face and felt that beautiful emotion.”

“Letting go of passed mistakes and regrets,” he continued. “Letting theses moments pass thru me has given me a intense clarity Building foundations! Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live.”

Fans Flood David Bromstad’s Vulnerable Post With Love

After years of watching Bromstad cheer on homeowners’ unique dreams and celebrate their big wins, fans jumped at the chance to do the same for him, flooding his emotional post with words of encouragement and gratitude.

One woman wrote, “If you don’t fall down, you would never know how great it is to rise up🤍 Blessed for the journey. Many unknown friends routing for you and your happiness”

Another fan commented, “This is beautiful, not just the scenery but your vulnerability to share your journey with us. I’m so proud of you for taking this head on❤️❤️”

“David- your positivity is inspiring,” someone else wrote. “You are so genuine it warms the heart! Please know, whatever you’ve been though you are a fantastic & caring human !”

Bromstad rose to fame when he competed on and won HGTV’s first-ever “Design Star” competition in 2006. Though he’d been openly gay for years at that point, he has said on HGTV that he wasn’t fully comfortable with being himself and becoming a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community until he began filming that show. That series was then followed by hosting gigs on “Beach Flip” and “Color Splash” before “My Lottery Dream Home” came along.

A native of Minnesota who now lives full-time in Florida, Bromstad told the Orlando Sentinel in 2020 that his key to success on TV has been continuing to just be himself.

“I just think being yourself on and off camera (is the key),” Bromstad said. “I’m not an actor. I express myself exactly how I am off camera as I am on camera.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s always been easy.

In his birthday post on August 17, Bromstad wrote, “Its been the most unique year of my life and I could not be more grateful for every aspect of my existence. Learning to love myself, warts and all, has been the hardest and most beautiful process.”