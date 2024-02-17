David Bromstad Reveals Future of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ After Finale

HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” with David Bromstad has become very popular, and last night, February 16, the show wrapped up its 15th season on the network. The final episode saw host David Bromstad return to his home state of Minnesota to help a recent lottery winner splurge on a new home with their winnings.

Bromstad paid tribute to the season finale in a February 16 Instagram post, and in his caption, the “HGTV Design Star” winner also gave fans an update about the future of his show.

“Season finale my sweet darlings!!!! And we are in my home state of Minnesota! Tune in for the fashion stay for the story telling. Kisses and all the hugs! 🥰 🤗 😘 Don’t worry cuties, we are filming more seasons!” Bromstad wrote.

Fans React to ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Filming More Seasons

Although Bromstad wasn’t able to confirm how many new episodes he was working on or when they might premiere on HGTV, fans were nevertheless thrilled to hear that production was continuing on the series, and took to his comment section to share in the excitement.

“Yay!! No one can get enough David ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Not the finale already!!! I’m buying scratch offs now so we can have you find our vacation home 😂 😂,” another user added.

“I can’t wait to win the lottery so we can hang out and house shop!” a third fan commented, with a fourth replying to write, “I never really played the lottery and then I started watching your show!!!! Now I’m trying to dream of winning numbers, figure out the best scratchers and watching MLDH reruns every night. 🩷 💵.”

“You slay every freaking time! Definitely come for the fashion and your amazing personality – but legit love everything about the show 🙌🏻 🤩,” a fifth user shared.

The video Bromstad included in his post showed clips of him decked out in an over-the-top pink coat with pink beaded “pearl” necklaces. Bromstad fooled around between takes in the clips, with producer hands coming into frame to slate the scene with a clapperboard and begin the shot.

‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Had a Short Season

Many fans feel like the recent season of “My Lottery Dream Home” flew by, and they’d be correct, as Bromstad’s latest group of episodes all aired in just six short weeks. In a January 5 Instagram post, Bromstad celebrated the premiere of the new season, writing, “Season premiere baby!! Always being ridiculous and fun wherever we go even when our delicious neighbors in the north! 🇨🇦.”

“Omg I would have so much fun hanging out with you!!! Can we be besties! 😜,” one fan commented on his post. Many users shared the sentiment that they’d want to hang out with Bromstad, with another fan adding, “will you help us poor souls with no lottery winnings find a house? We just want to hang out with you, honestly lol.”

“❤️🔥 Come on new season!!! We are ready to GO on this wild ride with YOU!!! ❤️🔥,” a third fan commented.

READ NEXT: HGTV Reveals Fate of ‘Battle on the Beach’