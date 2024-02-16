HGTV Reveals Fate of ‘Battle on the Beach’

HGTV recently premiered its “Battle on the Beach” spinoff “Battle on the Mountain”, but what about the flagship series? The network revealed the fate of the fan-favorite renovation competition show — which stars Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria as they coach their teams to add the most value to their similar beachside homes — in a February 15 Instagram post.

“They’re back!! #BattleOnTheBeach has been renewed for another season!! This time around, mentors [Ty Pennington], [Alison Victoria], [Taniya Nayak]and judges @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler are headed to #OakIsland, NC! Stay tuned for more details 🤩 🏖️ ☀️,” the network wrote.

Fans React to ‘Battle on the Beach’ Renewal

Fans flocked to the HGTV post’s comment section to share their excitement about the “Battle on the Beach” season 4 renewal news, with one user writing, “I can’t wait! I love the competition shows! ❤️”

“Ms Beautiful. I’ve been waiting for your show to come back on . God bless! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another user commented.

“Wife and I have been binge watching seasons 1-3 . Just finished season 3 and we were pretty bummed out that there was no season 4. This is great news!!! Love the show!” a third fan added.

Some fan comments shouted out their favorite coaches, already rooting on the teams for a season that has yet to air.

“Yesssss! I can’t wait to see these designs and spaces! 👏 🙌 #teamtaniya,” one fan shared, with another commenting, “Team Alison 😌,” and a third writing, “Love you Ty!!”

As it stands, each of the three coaches have won one season of “Battle on the Beach”, with Nayak taking home the season 1 win, Victoria being victorious in season 2, and Pennington rounding out the trio with the season 3 win. This means the stakes are higher than ever in season 4, as whoever Bryan and Sarah Baeumler declare the winner will be the first coach to lead their team to two victories.

Ty Pennington Returns to ‘Rock the Block’ on March 4

“Battle on the Beach” season 4 isn’t Pennington’s first waterfront renovation competition of the year, as the former “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star is set to host the upcoming 5th season of HGTV’s hit “Rock the Block”.

“Rock the Block” season 5 — set in Treasure Island, Florida — will be a series first as it brings back four previous teams, giving them each a shot at redemption. The teams set to return are season 3 competitors Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”) and Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”), as well as season 4 competitors Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (the judges on “Battle on the Beach”) and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”).

“🚨MARCH 4 🚨 We’re back with an all new #RockTheBlock and this season we’re taking you to #RedemptionIsland 🏝️ 🛠️ We’ve got it all- blood, sweat and definitely some tears! 😬 🙈,” Pennington wrote of the new season in a January 23 Instagram post where he revealed the premiere date.

“Rock the Block” season 5 premieres on HGTV Monday, March 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern, and will be available to stream the same day and time on Max.

