HGTV Shares Update on Future of Jenn Todryk’s ‘No Demo Reno’

HGTV has shared an update on the third season of Jenn Todryk’s “No Demo Reno”. In an August 15 press release, the network confirmed that the 12-episode season would begin airing on Thursday, September 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in No Demo Reno is like a breath of fresh air,” an HGTV executive said in a November 2022 release confirming the third season renewal, “Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order.”

Jenn Todryk is Giving Out Money to Fans

Todryk shared her own Instagram Reel on August 15 to announce her new season’s premiere date as well, writing in the caption that while her show “may not be known for having ‘drama’, the designs this season are being extra dramatic in the best way possible 😻 😆 The clients, the FUN and the designs are better than ever this season, y’all…”.

Todryk also shared her Reel on her Instagram Story, where she announced a giveaway for her followers.

“Picking 3 of y’all that like and/or comment on the announcement reel to send $500 just as a THANK YOU for watching and supporting!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️”.

Whether fans were excited about Todryk’s new season premiere or the opportunity to win her giveaway, many were quick to comment on her post, with over 12,000 comments and 1 million views within 48 hours of her posting.

“I am an OG! I started watching when you would wear your flannel pjs and fold laundry! So fun to watch you grow! Yay to season 3!! 👏 👏 😍 😍 ❤️ ❤️” one user wrote.

“I’m so freaking excited and my husband is scared. lol he goes ‘uh oh, here come the projects for our house.’ 😂” another fan added, sharing that they get inspiration from watching “No Demo Reno”.

“Absolutely stunning.love this elevated style and watching you grow as a designer. I can not wait! ❤️ 🙌 🔥” a third follower commented.

Jenn Todryk Called Her TV Journey ‘Long & Drawn Out’

Todryk appeared on the August 15 episode of her fellow HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk’s podcast “Mina AF”, where the pair of redheads talked about the upcoming seasons of their shows (Starsiak Hawk hosts the long-running “Good Bones”, which she revealed would be ending after its currently-airing eighth season).

“My TV journey is so long and drawn out. It started in 2018. That’s when they started shooting my sizzle reel,” Todryk said, describing a “sizzle reel” as a fake test episode to see how a prospective host comes off on camera, “They took me out to a barn in Fort Worth, like an hour away, and I had to lift lumber, and hit with a hammer, just to see if I looked good, I guess?”

Despite filming the sizzle reel in 2018, “My show did not air until 2021,” Todryk shared.

Good things come to those who wait, however, as Todryk is now ready for her third season premiere. She has also popped in on other HGTV shows, including “Rock the Block”, where she and Starsiak Hawk appeared together as judges for the season 4 living room face-off.

