Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Let ‘Married to Real Estate’ Return Date Slip

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod of HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” have been working hard and playing hard on set for season 2 of their hit television show. While fans are eagerly anticipating the finished product, Jackson revealed in a recent post that they may not have to wait much longer.

In a November 16 Instagram story to mark his wife Sherrod’s birthday, Jackson wrote, “Happy Birthday BABE! ‘Married to Real Estate’ Season 2 coming in January.'”

This is one of the first updates fans have received about the early-2023 return of the hit show since it’s renewal was announced in June, and two weeks ago in a recent post of her own, Sherrod let the exact date of the premiere, January 12, slip. At the time, one fan commented “I will mark my calendar for January 12, 2023 right now.👏👏👏” to which Sherrod responded “yaaaaas”.

HGTV has not yet formally announced this season two premiere date.

Fans Are Eager For ‘Married to Real Estate’ Season 2

While Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod have let their return date slip, fans who haven’t caught on are eagerly awaiting the new season, and are letting the HGTV stars and “Rock the Block” season 3 champions know.

Many fans made their feeling clear when the couple posted a behind-the-scenes video of themselves and their “Married to Real Estate” crew dancing to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” as part of a viral TikTok challenge, with multiple fans commenting that they are “looking forward to Season 2.”

Fans have been asking the couple when the new season will come for weeks now. In a recent video Jackson posted with their daughter Harper, one fan wrote, “When are you all coming back to tv???”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson’s Birthdays Are 5 Days Apart

While fans are already looking ahead to the “Married to Real Estate” return in January, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are still enjoying the week, as well as both of their birthdays, which are only five days apart.

Jackson’s came first on November 11, and Sherrod revealed that the couple has a unique tradition where they don’t give each other birthday gifts. She wrote on Instagram, “We stopped exchanging gifts a few years ago and decided to exchange experiences and build memories instead. Mike wanted to see the #wakandaforever movie since it came out on his bday. So we took the entire fam 25 deep to the theater.” In addition to the movie, Sherrod wrote that they went to Sumanah Soul Sanctuary for a private wellness retreat.

Days later on November 16, Jackson celebrated Sherrod’s birthday in a post of his own, writing “It’s an amazing woman’s Birthday today! She deserves all her flowers. Let’s send some birthday love to my beautiful wife @egyptsherrod | Love you babe❣️#scorpioseason”.

While Jackson didn’t share what excursion they went on for his wife’s birthday, Sherrod mentioned it in a birthday post for herself, writing, “You know your getting older when you go to an antique auction and three people bid on YOU! 😂 Today I am another year older, wiser, wittier and even more grateful for the small things in life.”

