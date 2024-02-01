HGTV Delays Premiere Date For New Series ‘Small Town Potential’

HGTV first announced its newest series “Small Town Potential” in May 2023. While the original plan was to premiere the series in August 2023, the premiere date came and went without an update. Now, in a January 31 press release, the network has announced a new premiere date for the renovation series set in upstate New York starring couple Davina Thomasula, a designer and real estate agent, and Kristin Leitheuser, a contractor. Kristin’s father Don Leitheuser will also play a role in the series, helping his daughter bring the renovations to life.

“Small Town Potential” will premiere on HGTV on Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

HGTV’s New Hosts Can’t Wait for Their Series Premiere

Davina, Kristin, and Don are all ready for the premiere of their new show, which has been years in the making.

Don shared a June 2022 Instagram post behind the scenes from the “Small Town Potential” set, captioning the photo, “Coming to HGTV soon. My youngest daughter/contractor/superstar!”

Davina shared her own photo of herself and Kristin in May 2023 when their series was first announced. “Those of you who know us know how hard we’ve worked and how long it took to get here. We are feeling ALL the feelings today. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this insanely amazing journey! ❤️,” Davina wrote, at the time excited about the show’s original premiere date announcement.

Davina and Kristin also expressed their excitement about their new show to the network in the press release, with Davina saying, “The Hudson Valley is full of unique and beautiful towns nestled along the Hudson River. So many people are moving here, because each town has a lot to offer and so much potential. I’m a real estate agent and designer who finds these upstate newcomers just the house they’re looking for.”

Kristin chimed in to add, “And I happen to be her better half. A builder, working alongside my amazing dad, Don, renovating our clients’ homes to get them ready for their move-in date.”

According to the network, the premiere episode will see the design duo help a couple work on an 1800s-era farmhouse in Marlboro, New York before traveling to nearby Kingston to help turn an attic into an artist’s studio space.

Kristin Leitheuser is Excited to Share This Journey With Her Dad

One aspect of the series that Kristin is excited about is the opportunity to work side-by-side with both her partner Davina and her father, Don. Kristin shared a post on Father’s Day in June 2023 filled with both old photos of her and her father and new photos of the pair behind the scenes of her new show working on projects together.

“Today, we celebrate an incredible man who holds a special place in our hearts. 💙 You are more than a father to me; you are my hero & the reason I am the person I am today. 🌟 […] & guess what, Dad? The excitement doesn’t stop there! 📺🌟 I’m thrilled that we are embarking on a new adventure together, sharing our passion & creations on TV 🎥! It’s a testament to the bond we share & the incredible things we can achieve as a team. 🤜🏼🤛🏼I’m beyond excited for the world to witness our creativity & the love we put into every project,” Kristin wrote.

“Thank you for all of your kind words they mean the world to me. Being a father has been the joy of my life. I love you and can’t wait for this adventure to continue with you by my side,” Don wrote in his comment on the post.

