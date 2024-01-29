Jasmine Roth ‘Started to Panic’ Over Major Life Change

Although she spends a lot of time working on interior design, HGTV star Jasmine Roth is known for her love of the outdoors. The “Help! I Wrecked My House” host has shared updates with her young daughter Hazel on the snowboarding slopes with Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth, and the trio has taken family vacations around the world.

In a January 28 Instagram post, Jasmine is looking back one year ago to a major life change she made with Brett and Hazel and is reliving the feelings of fear and uncertainty she had to overcome along the way.

“Our plan was to spend 4 months a year in Utah and as the day to move got closer, I started to panic a little. Our work, our families, our friends, our home…was all in California and we were just walking away. What were we doing? Were we making the right decision!?” Jasmine wrote in her post’s caption.

Jasmine Roth Splits Her Time Between Utah & California

Despite her fears about leaving her home in California for the Winter months, Jasmine also had a lot of excitement over the change and described all the hard work it took from her and Brett to find their perfect home away from home.

“We had been dreaming of this day (every day 😊) for 3 years and now it was here. It had been a long hunt. Looking for a house in one of the most booming markets in the US had drained us emotionally, tried our marriage, and forced us to triple our initial budget,” Jasmine wrote.

The HGTV star was confident that despite all of the hard work purchasing their home and moving away from California, even temporarily, she and her family made the right decision. She added in her caption, “So much has changed, in us, that I didn’t expect. We’re more mature, relaxed, better parents, and we’re able to go back to California invigorated and excited. Also, it gets a little easier to step away each year…there is a pull here. I’m sharing this story because I know so many of us put off chasing our dreams because they don’t fit into what others might think ‘makes sense’ or what convention might dictate as the next step. But it’s when we listen to ourselves, trust that we know what’s best, and ‘follow our fun’ that we really start living.”

Jasmine Roth Shows Off Utah House

Jasmine has been sharing photos of her finished Park City, Utah home on social media as she gets settled in for the Winter. In a January 24 post, Jasmine shared some photos of the home that were being featured in HGTV magazine, and in another post from the same day the HGTV star shared one fun fact about her husband Brett that she let influence her design of one of the spaces.

“I grew up in Virginia, where most houses have a basement and it’s usually the comfiest place in the house. But guess what – Camp Roth is @brettrothofficial’s first basement! When I started the design for our basement, there were a few things I knew I had to have so he got the full ‘basement’ experience,” Jasmine wrote in her caption.

The finished basement included a big central lounge area complete with a big couch, a guest room, and in true Jasmine fashion a hidden play area for Hazel.

