Drew & Jonathan Scott Reviving Popular ‘Brother vs. Brother’ With New Twist

Sibling rivalry ahead! HGTV superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott are reviving their popular “Brother vs. Brother” competition show in early 2023. The series pits the real-life twins against each other as they flip homes, with their renovations judged by a celebrity panel. “Brother vs. Brother: No Rules” will debut on January 11 at 9 pm Eastern with a star-studded cast. Here’s the scoop on what to expect…

‘Brother vs. Brother: No Rules” Features a Star-Studded Cast

The previous season of “Brother vs. Brother” finished airing in October 2020, with Drew beating out Jonathan — not only in the judges’ minds, but budget-wise, too. The Hancock Park home he flipped in the Los Angeles area sold for $200,000 more profit than Jonathan’s did.

The show has been a ratings hit for HGTV, and in November 2021, the network announced it had been renewed for a new season, set to air in the summer of 2022. For reasons unknown, the eighth season was pushed back to January 2023.

In the new six-episode season, the big twist is that for the first time, there will be no rules. That means there are no constraints on budgets, renovations, or the location of the houses the Property Brothers choose to work on. That allows Drew to choose a “hillside fixer-upper” while Jonathan picks a “beach-adjacent home” to update.

Throughout the season of “Brother vs. Brother: No Rules,” HGTV says the twins’ older brother JD will serve as referee and Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, will offer location guidance since she’s lived in L.A. all her life.

Meanwhile, a bunch of celebrities from HGTV, Food Network and Discovery+ will serve as judges, evaluating the twins’ weekly design challenges. Read on for details…

Who Will Appear on “Brother vs. Brother” & How Will It Work?

This season of “Brother vs. Brother” features a star-studded lineup of judges from HGTV, Food Network and Discovery+ shows to judge the brothers’ designs each week. The celebrity judges from HGTV include:

David Bromstad of HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home”

of HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House”

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from “Married to Real Estate”

Designer Breegan Jane, who hosted HGTV’s digital series “The House My Wedding Bought” and has appeared on “Brother vs. Brother” before

Veronica Valencia from the upcoming 2023 series “Revealed”

The judging panel will also include Alex Guarnaschelli from the Food Network and Discovery+ stars Trixie Mattel, from the Property Brothers-produced “Trixie Motel,” and Kendra Wilkinson of “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

Each week, the winner of the latest challenge will not only get bragging rights, but also be rewarded with “special opportunities,” according to HGTV, including getting to operate Mars Rover at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and taking a ride in an iconic vehicle from the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Meanwhile, the “loser” of the challenge each week has to endure a variety of “humiliating tasks,” like being in charge of clean up after the week’s winner and his date enjoy an elaborate dinner or being sawed in half by the other brother at L.A.’s notorious Magic Castle, which is a members-only club devoted to the magic arts.

Both brothers are competitive and seriously getting pumped to face off against each other.

“After competing in my own neighborhood last season, I walked away the winner, and there’s no way I’m going to let Jonathan take the title away from me,” Drew said in a statement.

But Jonathan, who says the series will feature “some of our wildest renos ever,” thinks it’s his time to fly.

He added, “I want my shot to win in L.A., and now that I live here too, it will be a fair fight that I plan to win.”