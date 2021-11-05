Is ‘Brother vs. Brother’ Returning for Another Season?

Another season of “Brother vs. Brother” will premiere in the summer of 2022, HGTV announced. The six-episode season will once again pit Jonathan and Drew Scott of the “Property Brothers” against each other.

The Scott twins will renovate homes in the Los Angeles area in hopes of scoring the highest profit.

“You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan’s real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we’ll get a monumental, fun face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in the press release. “‘Brother vs. Brother’ taps into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences can’t get enough of and when the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat — this time?”

Jonathan and Drew have become staples of HGTV appearing in “Property Brothers,” “Property Brothers at Home,” “Property Brother: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU.” The first season of “Brother vs. Brother” premiered in 2013.

The 43-year-old siblings shared the news on the “Property Brothers” Instagram account. “​​BREAKING NEWS! We’re so excited to share that Brother vs. Brother is coming back for another season!” they wrote. “Are you #TeamJonathan or #TeamDrew?”

While fans are split on who they support, many will be cheering on both. As one fan commented, “Team Jonathan…no, team Drew…no, team Jonathan… ok, can’t decide, so i’m team brotherly love.”

Drew won season 7, with HGTV reporting the net profit on his flip exceeded his brother’s by “a more-than-respectable margin of $200,000.”

Drew Is Partnering With Ant Anstead for ‘Drew’s Dream Car’

Drew is partnering with “Celebrity IOU Joyride” star Ant Anstead for a new special on discovery+, “Drew’s Dream Car.”

Together, the pair will explore Drew’s passion for 1960s cars stemming from childhood trips to Scotland, according to a Scott Brothers Entertainment announcement. It explained that they will create a “one-of-a-kind” vehicle, which evolved “into a marriage of old and new, with classic sports car design, drawing inspiration from the E-Type Jaguar, AC Cobra and Aston Martin, including modern details throughout, such as lighting and electric power.”

“Drew and Jonathan have excited our audiences for years with their home renovation series, and on discovery+ we are able to delight those dedicated fans with varied genres of programming from the talent they love,” Discovery Executive Lisa Holme said in the press release. “It’s been so thrilling to work with Drew and Jonathan on this project as they partner with an auto expert like Ant to create a dream car while providing our viewers with compelling storytelling.”

“Drew’s Dream Car” premieres on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

New Season of ‘Property Brothers: Forever Homes’ Underway

The latest season of the Scott twins’ “Property Brothers: Forever Home” premiered on November 3, 2021. The show follows Jonathan and Drew as they help renovate houses into the owner’s dream home.

“When a family buys a house, they know when it’s the right one—the fixer upper where they can spend all their time and grow old together,” Drew said of the show in 2019. “But, before they know it, years go by and the house hasn’t changed.”

Jonathan continues, “Renovations cost more than they imagine, so their ‘diamond in the rough’ stays rough for years. That’s why we’re here—to help families unlock the dreams in their uninspiring houses.”

In the latest episode, the “Property Brothers” stars wrote on Instagram that they “helped Zonita & Barry turn their vintage ranch into a beautiful and safe modern farmhouse.”

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” airs Wednesdays on HGTV at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

