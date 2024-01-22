HGTV’s Drew Scott & Wife Linda Phan Announce Pregnancy: ‘Round 2’

In 2024, “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott is sure to work on lots of home additions, but none as special as the one happening in his own family. Just after midnight on January 22, 2024, the longtime HGTV personality and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed on social media that they are expecting their second child.

Posting a photo of their 18-month-old son Parker with his hand on Phan’s baby bump, Scott wrote, “Round 2👶 I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️”

Here’s what you need to know:

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Started Their Parenthood Journey Later Than They Expected

Scott, 45, and Phan, 38, married in May 2018 after eight years together, per Page Six. After waiting to start a family and then facing infertility issues that required in vitro fertilization, they welcomed their firstborn, son Parker James, on May 12, 2022, according to E! News.

Earlier that year, Phan told Reveal magazine that while struggling to get pregnant with Parker, she often felt “anxious and sad that maybe it was too late for us.”

“And then I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not having given a thought to whether I wanted kids,” she continued. “I’d think, ‘I should have worked harder to plan for this,’ and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I’d feel optimistic again. Then the next month it would be the same cycle of emotions.”

Phan was less forthcoming than her famous husband when it came to announcing her second pregnancy. At the same time Scott uploaded his post, she shared a series of recent family photos on her Instagram account, which included the one of Parker touching her belly, and simply wrote, “💕 lately-ish 💕”

For Scott, adjusting to parenthood took a little time, especially because he wasn’t always home early on in Parker’s life, he told People in 2023.

“I was back in school finishing my Executive MBA and I had to fly out to Boston two months after Parker was born for two weeks,” he said. “The early stages of being born is a tough time to leave a parent solo.”

That experience, he said, helped him realize he wanted to be more of a hands-on dad and partner in parenting.

“It made me understand how easy it could be to just let Linda take the reins on everything Parker — I’m at work all day and she’s with him, so it’s easy for me to forget that I’m a parent here too and I have certain responsibilities,” he said. “The real, open dialogue between Linda and me is a huge part of me being a better dad because she’ll give me a slight reminder if I’m not doing something I promised to do. It’s not just about the baby, it’s also about your communication with your partner.”

The couple hinted at their new adventure on January 4, when Scott posted a photo of their family of three looking at a giant rainbow and wrote, “New year, new beginnings.” They have not revealed, however, when the new baby is due.

Fans & Famous Friends Celebrate Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Pregnancy News

As fans and friends woke up to see Scott and Phan’s baby announcements, they flooded their posts with well-wishes, including many notes of congratulations from Scott’s HGTV colleagues on his post.

“Home Town” star Ben Napier wrote, “What!?! Congrats y’all!!”

“100 Day Dream House” star Mika Kleinschmidt commented, “❤️🙌👏So exciting! Congratulations 🎈”

Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” chimed in, “Ahhhhhh so exciting!!! Yay!! 😍”

“Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs added, “This is precious! Congratulations!!”

And Galey Alix of “Home in a Heartbeat” wrote, “Gahhhhhh CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Actress Rebel Wilson commented, “Awwwwwwww congrats 🙌❤️🙌❤️🙌”

At the time of publication, Scott’s twin brother and HGTV co-star Jonathan Scott had not commented on the news, but it’s safe to assume he’s thrilled to have another niece or nephew on the way.

When Phan was expecting Parker, Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m not going to lie, I have full on plans to be the coolest uncle that’s ever existed.”