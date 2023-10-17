Drew & Jonathan Scott Reveal 2 New Series Coming to HGTV

Home improvement experts Drew and Jonathan Scott have a busy year ahead. The HGTV stars announced on October 17, 2023, that they’re working on two new series for the network, as well as a new season of their hit show “Celebrity I.O.U.” All three series are slated to air in 2024.

In an Instagram post on their Property Brothers account, the twin home improvement experts wrote, “Drumroll please… we have some exciting news to share 📣 A new season of #CelebIOU will return in 2024 along with two BRAND NEW series we’ve been working hard on: ‘Backed By The Bros’ and ‘Don’t Hate Your House.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Scott Says ‘I Have a Feeling’ Viewers Will Love New Shows

In a press release, HGTV confirmed it greenlighted two new series with the Scotts. In the one with a working title of “Backed By The Bros,” the network said “the guys will offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties.”

The second new show starring the twin brothers has a working title of “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.” In that show, according to the release, Drew and Jonathan will “find a way to fix problematic homes for frustrated families who desperately want to love their house.”

Both series, along with a brand new season of ratings hit “Celebrity IOU,” will be produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with the twins serving as executive producers.

In the comment section of their Instagram post about the shows, Jonathan wrote, “Cannot wait for you all to see these shows! 🤩 I have a feeling you’re gonna love them!”

Drew added, “Bring on 2024! 🙌”

Fellow HGTV star Jasmine Roth, who just learned the fourth season of her show, “Help! I Wrecked My House,” will debut on November 8, chimed in, too.

She wrote, “Love this!!! 👏👏👏”

Loren Ruch, Head of Content for HGTV, said in statement, “Drew and Jonathan always deliver innovative content, such as ‘Celebrity IOU,’ that drives ratings and attracts huge audiences to HGTV.”

He added that the other two shows are “new concepts that will showcase a different side of the popular twins. We’ll see them lean into their deep knowledge of real estate and home renovation to help people deal with their high-stakes property dilemmas.”

HGTV didn’t give specific dates for the premieres of each show. While fans wait, they can stream past episodes of “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Brother vs. Brother,” and ”Celebrity IOU” via Max.

New Shows Are Part of Property Brothers’ Recent Talent Deal With HGTV

The announcement about the Scott brothers’ new shows comes a year after they signed a major development deal with HGTV’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

After a bidding war among various content producers, according to Variety, Drew and Jonathan signed a three-year “talent deal,” announced on September 14, 2022, that was described as providing “opportunities to grow beyond their already-established shows.”

“We were definitely wooed by many other major players and some of them who really, really wanted our brand on their platform,” Jonathan told Variety, adding that in the end, it was a no-brainer to stay with HGTV.

“It just feels right with HGTV because we’ve been a family,” the newly-engaged star said. “It’s not even just that it’s a job for us and a workplace. The relationship we have, it’s a symbiotic relationship where we develop the shows and we listen to the fans. We’re engaging directly with the fans with over half a million messages a week, each, from our fans, so we know what they want and the network has always been up to that with us.”