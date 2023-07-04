Stars React to Drew Scott’s Relatable Parenting Video

HGTV host Drew Scott has one year of parenting under his belt, yet the “Property Brothers” star is still learning new lessons every day. Scott shared a June 30 Instagram video featuring his 14-month-old son Parker, with the caption “When you finally finish cleaning but the house is messy again 5 seconds later” written on the video.

The video shows Scott putting Parker down near a fully clean play area and cuts back moments later to see books, furniture, and plastic balls strewn about the space.

“A year ago, I said I’d keep Parker’s play area clean. But now…😳 #parenting” Scott wrote in his post’s caption.

HGTV Star Chimes in With Advice for Drew Scott

Fans, friends, and followers of Scott’s all took to his comment section to share positive messages, with many either relating to his struggle or offering advice for this stage of parenthood. One such user was a fellow HGTV personality and co-host of “100 Day Dream Home”, Mika Kleinschmidt.

“Keep it real and enjoy!! 😂 ❤️ Go Parker!” Kleinschmidt said. Kleinschmidt has one daughter, 14-year-old Jade, whom she had prior to marrying her husband and HGTV co-star Brian Kleinschmidt.

A Food Network star, Katie Lee Biegel, who co-hosts the talk show “The Kitchen”, also chimed in, relating to Scott’s struggle and letting him know, “I’ve fully given up”.

“No one said raising a child would be easy Drew! You never stop cleaning up after them so get used to it LOL! 😂 ❤️ ❤️” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Wait to have another then you will know more,” another fan chimed in to add.

“Ahh, the parenting memories…. Thanks for bringing them back to me and bringing a smile to my face,” a third fan commented.

Drew Scott Learns Parenting Tips From His Twin Brother Jonathan Scott

One person Drew Scott has been able to go to for parenting advice is his co-star both on and off screen, his twin brother Jonathan Scott, who has been serving as a stepfather to his long-term girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s children, 7-year-old daughter Elsie and 5-year-old son Charlie.

In a June 2023 interview for DrewandJonathan.com, the brothers opened up about their journies through fatherhood, and Drew shared some lessons he’s learned from his brother, who is experiencing new parenting struggles years before Drew’s son will reach the ages of Deschanel’s children.

“It’s great to see the things [Jonathan has] done to make sure he’s there to show that support. He makes [the children] a priority and even though work stuff can pop up, Jonathan now says, ‘No, I have to be home for dinner with the kids.’ I like having someone in my corner because this is something I’m also trying to establish to make sure I’m home with Parker and Linda. Being in the same position is helpful,” Drew said of his brother being a role model for him.

Though Parker is not old enough to clean up his play room yet, Drew also learned a tip from his brother he can apply when his son is a little older to prevent the mess from getting out of hand as it did in his recent Instagram post.

“One day I said to the kids, ‘Ok guys, anything you leave on the floor in your room or the playroom when you go to bed, that means you don’t want it and it’ll get thrown out or donated,'” Jonathan said, “Well, they didn’t believe it until the very first time I did it. They cried and were upset, but ever since if I ever say to them, ‘I guess you don’t want all this stuff on the ground?’, they’ll run in and start putting things away. Now they do a great job.”

