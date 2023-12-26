Egypt Sherrod Reveals Filming New Season of HGTV Show Was ‘Very Trying’

When the third season of “Married to Real Estate” premieres on December 28, 2023, HGTV‘s Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will likely breathe a big sigh of relief. Though the couple is now happy with how everything turned out, Sherrod has admitted to multiple media outlets that filming the new season was highly stressful.

“You can expect quite a ride,” she told The Root. “The stakes are higher, the timelines are shorter, and obviously there’s less houses on the market, so you’re going to feel that crunch on the show.”

Faced with a “crazy” real estate market in Atlanta and attempting to finally merge their separate workloads into one brand and company — not to mention parenting their daughters Kendall, almost 12, and Harper, 4 — the couple told TV Insider they hope that revealing their “real life” challenges during the third season continues to resonate with viewers.

“Mike has dubbed those who watch our show and are fans of our ‘fams,’ Sherrod told the outlet. “We want everyone to feel part of the family.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Egypt Sherrod Says They Encourage Their Clients to Take Lots of ‘Deep Breaths’ During Season 3

As a real estate expert trying to find families their dream homes, Sherrod said the third season of “Married to Real Estate” was the hardest thus far.

“This season was trying,” she told TV Insider. “The market went crazy. There is a housing shortage within inventories in major cities across the nation, but specifically where we live in the Atlanta metro area. We had the smallest housing inventory in the entire nation.”

“We are actively trying to find our clients the homes of their dreams and renovate them,” she said of the show’s mission. “But we’re losing houses because the market is going crazy. There are multiple offers for every price point. It was very trying. Blood pressure was high, but it’s safe to say you’ll see it all happen. What you’re going to get even more this season is an education about how to move forward in any real estate market.”

But viewers will also learn about the challenges of finding affordable and available construction materials, Jackson said.

“We’re dealing with it a lot this season between windows and doors, and then them not showing up on time,” he told TV Insider. “There are some workarounds we do to make sure we stay on time.”

Sherrod explained, “I have Mike custom-make a lot of things this season for that very reason. When you know what you’re up against, it’s about strategic planning. If we know that windows and doors are going to take the longest, that’s the very first thing we’re going to order. Outside of that, there is nothing we can do but wait.”

“There were a lot of woosahs with clients,” she added. “We have done what we can do, so we encourage deep breaths as we bring this new baby of a house into the world.”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Chronicled Combining Their Companies in New Season of Show

Another challenge that will play out on the third season of “Married to Real Estate” is Sherrod and Jackson’s determination to combine their workloads — including her real estate and design expertise and his construction business — under one brand called Indigo Road.

“You’re going to see us build out our Indigo Road family of companies,” Sherrod told The Root. “We brought everything under a one-stop shop. You thought we were working together (a lot) before, we’re really working together now!”

One of their Indigo Road companies is a decor line and design service, available online and in retail stores, including Atlanta’s East at Main. They also have launched Indigo Road Realty, according to Pop Culture.

“For the last two seasons, we’ve been trying to bring all of our businesses under one roof and we finally did it,” Sherrod told the outlet. “You would think with a family that’s working together, something like that would be organic and easy, but it was quite the opposite.”

The third season of “Married to Real Estate” premieres on December 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.