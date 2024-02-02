Alison Victoria Plans to Part Ways With Iconic HGTV Memento

HGTV’s “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria has always enjoyed fashion, but working in the messy world of construction and renovation doesn’t always lend itself well to high fashion. As a result, Victoria has found herself re-wearing the same staple pieces on many of her televised appearances, and now the designer is getting ready to let one of these pieces, a red flannel, go.

“Fun fact- I’ve worn this @zara flannel for 10 years. 6 seasons of ‘Kitchen Crashers’, 5 seasons of ‘Windy City Rehab’, 1 episode of ‘Ty Breaker’, 1 episode of ‘Flipping Across America’, 3 episodes of ‘Battle on the Beach’, 1 episode of ‘Rock the Block’, 3 days at the @hoffmanprocess …..and now it’s time to sell it and donate every penny to my charity of choice. Who wants it and how much would you be willing to pay for it? (Size XS),” Victoria captioned her January 31 Instagram post, featuring a photo of her smiling on the “Windy City Rehab” set in a very familiar red button-down flannel shirt.

Fans Think Alison Victoria Will Miss Her Red Flannel

Users took to Victoria’s comment section to share their thoughts on her parting ways with her red flannel (and give their bids on how much they’d buy it for).

“I’ve watched you since the beginning! Favorite staple in your closet. Lord I wish my shoulders were an xs. 🔥” one user wrote.

“$200.00 and it will be framed in a shadowbox in my living room!” another bidder commented.

“Have someone use it for the lining for a custom vest you can wear for the next 10 years!” one user suggested as a way for her to give new life to the flannel shirt.

“You’ll regret selling it,” another fan added.

“Personally… I think you should have a strapless evening gown made out of the same flannel. It’s your signature… part of the fabric of your (original) brand. But I’m certain there is a fan that would shell out big bucks to win your heart… worth it for a deserving charity,” another user wrote.

A New Season of ‘Windy City Rehab’ Is in the Works

One fan commented on Victoria’s flannel post to ask “When is the next season of ‘Windy City Rehab’?”

While Victoria didn’t answer them directly, the HGTV star confirmed in a January 9 post (featuring a photo of herself in the same red flannel shirt), “Back at it @windycityrehabchi!” Victoria shared another post days later on January 12 (this time in a new outfit, a tan sweater and matching hat), “More to come…. #season5 @windycityrehabchi.”

Fans were thrilled to hear Victoria was working on her new season, with one comment on her January 12 post reading, “The only HGTV show that actually has good interior design with historical homes ❤️.”

Fans who can’t wait for the new season (which has not had a premiere date announced yet) can catch up on old “Windy City Rehab” episodes which are streaming on Max. Victoria is also appearing in HGTV’s latest competition show “Battle on the Mountain”, which is currently airing on Monday nights on HGTV and streaming on Max.

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Clears Up Fan Confusion Over ‘Home Town’ Filming Secret