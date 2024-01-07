Erin & Ben Napier Celebrate Daughter Helen for Her 6th Birthday

HGTV’s “Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier couldn’t be prouder parents. The Laurel, Mississippi-based couple have two daughters, Helen and Mae, and in a January 2 Instagram post, they shared two snapshots from Helen’s sixth birthday party.

“Helen is turning 6, and mom and dad threw a fun party on the playground 🎈 🎂 can’t believe our oldest baby is so G R O W N,” Erin wrote in the post’s caption. The post included a selfie showcasing Ben giving Erin a kiss on the cheek as well as a photo of the birthday party spread. Helen’s birthday decor included a leopard balloon and a leopard-print cake on a park picnic table. Behind the table, fans could see a pile of gifts and a “Happy Birthday” sign hanging along the fence.

Erin Napier Shares Party Planning Tips With Fans

Fans really took to Erin’s post, which has gained nearly 50,000 likes and 800 comments since being posted. What put Erin and Ben’s party over the top, many fans felt, was how simple and lowkey the event was.

“Perfect party 🎉 this is what birthday parties should look like”, one fan wrote, with another commenting, “I cannot stress enough how much I love that you guys are this big successful family and your kid’s party looks like any other party one of our kids would have. It’s literally the best. Keep it up!!”

Erin responded to this second fan, commenting back “for a great birthday party, make an ugly but tasty themed homemade cake, get a balloon that provides the ‘theme,’ blow that balloon up at the dollar store, get a CFA nug tray and a bluetooth speaker with a very good playlist that the grown ups dig, tell everyone to meet up somewhere free and outdoors so they can go wild, BOOM rave reviews from the birthday girl: ‘this was the best day of my life!!!!’ cost: nug tray and 3 balloons. follow me for more lifestyle tips.”

“It was the sweetest party. You and Helen made a beautiful leopard birthday cake. Manicure with Helen tomorrow. Can’t wait!” Erin’s mother Karen Rasberry commented on the post.

“It is truly so refreshing (this coming from a grandmother) to see a reasonable birthday party for a child. Thank you. ❤️,” another fan added.

‘Home Town’ Returns to HGTV January 7

Not only are the Napiers celebrating Helen’s birthday in the new year, they are also celebrating the return of their hit show “Home Town”, which is back for season 7 part 2 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Erin took to Instagram on January 7 to write, “TONIGHT WE ARE BACK! #HGTVHomeTown premieres at 8/7 ct on @hgtv and you can @streamonmax or @discoveryplus. We will help a Canadian family find respite in Mississippi from the brutal winters all the while @scotsman.co underwent and was recovering from shoulder surgery. We had a fill-in for him though, so all good. 😬 Watch with us tonight!”

Fans of “Home Town” won’t have to worry about the show going anywhere soon, either, as the network has already announced that the series has been renewed for an eighth season, and the Napiers confirmed that filming is underway for the new crop of episodes. However, a premiere date has yet to be announced.

READ NEXT: Dave Marrs Receives Words of Encouragement After Unfortunate Roadblock