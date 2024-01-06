Dave Marrs Receives Words of Encouragement After Unfortunate Roadblock

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” host Dave Marrs knows his way around the woodshop, but how well does he know the inside of his car? Marrs shared an Instagram post on Friday, January 5 that featured a photo of his truck, jacked up with one tire off and the hood propped open.

The second slide of his post featured a video where Marrs told viewers, “You guys ever have those days that start out perfect and then just don’t end up like they’re supposed to? This is one of those days. You can see my truck in its current state right now. Wouldn’t crank over this morning. It’s not the batteries, it’s not a ground, it is the starter.”

Dave Marrs is Working on His Truck With Words of Encouragement From Fans

“Yes. Unfortunately, it’s just not one of those days,” Marrs elaborated in his caption. “We had snow last night, which has luckily melted, but the starter has gone out on my truck. So, instead of grabbing an excavator and clearing another lot, I’ve spent half of the day removing a bad starter. I have never changed a starter on one of my trucks, but YouTube says I can. I always tell my kids ‘don’t ever be afraid to try’. This ‘try’ just really stinks! 😬 😂”

While Marrs worked on his truck he received a rush of support from fans in the comment section, with his post amassing over 200 comments in one day.

“Wait…is there anything Dave Marrs can’t do? Master carpentry, husband we all wish we had, amazing Dad, now fixes cars and trucks? ? Wowie,” one fan wrote.

“My husband’s in the middle of trying to fix his too..while in the middle of that he accidentally broke the anti freeze line…so we had to buy another one of those too…YouTube is what helps him too lol just trying to save some money!” another fan commented, warning Marrs of a potential risk in his process.

“Starter aren’t too bad, you can do it! (Or just whack it with a hammer very time it acts up. It usually works lol),” a third fan added.

“FYI stick the tire under the car at the front door as an extra safety in case the truck comes off the Jack,” another fan suggested.

“I’m sure you can do it Dave Marrs, you can fix anything!” a fifth fan wrote.

The Marrs Family Had a Quiet New Year

Although Dave Marrs’ 2024 may not be off to the best start with his mechanical issues, he and his family rang in the New Year quietly at home. According to his wife and “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host Jenny Marrs’ January 1 Instagram post, the family was “Tucked away, playing board games and reminiscing on our favorite moments of the year. I am so abundantly grateful for each and every ordinary, wonderful, adventurous and mundane moment together last year.”

Jenny’s post included a compilation video filled with clips of herself, Dave, and their five children throughout 2023. The compilation included shots of the family working on “Fixer to Fabulous”, spending time alone at their home, and traveling throughout Europe, among many other memories.

