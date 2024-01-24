Erin Napier ‘Blindsided With Sorrow’ Over Recent Change

HGTV’s “Home Town” host Erin Napier reached a new parenting milestone, but she wasn’t expecting it to affect her so hard. Napier shared the news in a January 23 Instagram story, where she expressed a few thoughts with her fans.

“I may have changed my last diaper on the changing table and I’m feeling happy slash totally blindsided with sorry about that,” Napier wrote. Erin and her husband/co-host Ben Napier have two daughters, Helen, 6, and Mae, 2.

Erin’s other “thoughts to share” included, “The Kelce brothers are sort of everywhere in our face lately and of them gives me and apparently some of y’all Ben Napier vibes. I think their mama did something right,” and “Can vitamins really keep you from getting the flu? Is this real? I think I believe in this.”

Erin & Ben Napier Enjoy Quality Time With Their Daughters

Despite feeling mixed emotions about her daughters growing older, Erin is taking in as much time with them as possible while they are still young. She shared a look inside their family’s home life in a January 23 Instagram post which featured photos of Ben playing “beauty shop” with their two girls.

In the post, Ben is seen sporting a pink hair headband while his daughter holds up a small compact mirror to let him see his reflection. Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable father-daughter moment, and took to Erin’s comment section to share their thoughts.

“Oops…I thought that was Jason Kelce at first! Ben and Jason….2 men with hearts of gold! 💛 💛 💛 💛 and girl dads!!” one fan wrote, connecting Ben with the Philidelphia Eagles football player in an example of what Erin had mentioned in her Instagram story. Erin responded to this fan, writing back, “they do have some similarities.”

“‘Daddy, you look beautiful… See!!!’ What special moments these all are!!! Have a great evening, Little Napier Family!! 💛 🤗 💛,” another fan added.

“That is so sweet! I love how much he loves his girls and cherishes his family!” a third user commented.

“My daughter put makeup and jewelry on her grandfather, my dad, and my granddaughter did the same with her grandfather, my husband. They had such a special relationship with their grandfathers and we miss them so very much ❤️ ❤️,” a fourth fan shared, relating to the Napiers.

Erin & Ben Napier Went Back to School

In the January 21 episode of “Home Town”, Erin and Ben travelled just outside of Laurel, Mississippi to their alma mater Jones College, where the pair first met and fell in love. The pair worked on a renovation for an on-campus house that the school was renting out to newlyweds and recent Jones College alum Ginny and Jon Ryan, who was working for the school’s President.

“This was my favorite and most fun project that we have done so far. I fell in love with @erinapier at @jones_college, and the honor of getting to participate in anything on campus was a dream come true,” Ben wrote about the episode in a January 21 Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Jenn Todryk Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Suggestive Post