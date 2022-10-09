Erin Napier Takes Daughters on a Trip Down Memory Lane

Erin Napier had a blast from the past when she took her two young daughters into a closet filled with her childhood toys. The HGTV star shares Helen, 4, and Mae, 1, with her husband and co-host, Ben.

“And my mama wanted to clean this closet out when I went to college,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 8, 2022. “BOY WE SHOWED HER TODAY.”

The post featured the Napier girls, clad in pink, digging through a closet filled with children’s books and toys. A sticker for the local Powers Elementary School adorns wooden shelves.

Ben and Erin rose to fame renovating homes around her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi on “Home Town.” The duo’s success has built a franchise, including “Home Town Takeover,” “Home Town Kickstart” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.”

Erin Napier’s Fans Reveled in the Nostalgia

Erin’s followers reveled in the nostalgia while sharing their own stories in the post’s comment section.

Stuffed animals – including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mickey Mouse, Big Bird and a giant Barney – were stacked around the room. As one fan wrote, “The amount of nostalgia in this frame,” while others pointed out their favorite characters.

Another person revealed their mother-in-law held onto her spouse’s childhood toys. She added, “When we visited our kids would play with toys from their dad’s childhood. Those toys lasted three generations. My Mother in law & Father in law have passed on but those toys were truly loved and held many memories.”

Only time will tell which of the girls’ toys Ben and Erin hold onto. But, one of the commenters shared their point-of-view as a grandparent.

“I love this!” the wrote. “I saved so many of my sons and daughter’s toys and books. Now my grandkids play with them. [grinning emoji]”

And who knows which of their toys will point to their future careers. As one comment read, “my little brother convinced my mom to let him save all his old toy animals too- now he’s in vet school [red heart emoji].”

Ben & Erin Napier Suprised Fort Morgan for ‘Home Town Takeover’ With Helen & Mae in Tow

Helen and Mae were on hand when the Napiers announced season 2 of “Home Town Takeover” in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The couple had previously dismissed another season of the spinoff.

“In a perfect world, Erin and I could go and renovate all these towns and we could restore all of them and we could also restore Laurel and we could, you know, raise our babies the way we want to,” Ben previously explained to Heavy.

He added that it was “just not possible” to manage it all while being “good parents.”

But this time, they will be joined by Dave and Jenny Marrs. As Erin wrote on Instagram, the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars “are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity. BLESS Y’ALL MARRSES.”

Ben and Erin previously took over the town of Wetumpka, Alabama.

