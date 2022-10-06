Go Inside the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 House: Where Is It Located?

Fans dreaming of living in an HGTV-designed house now have their chance.

The sweepstakes is now open for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022, located near downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The grand prize package includes the new, fully-furnished home, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000, with a total value of more than $1.3 million.

The network tapped Brian Patrick Flynn as the interior designer. He has also previously worked on the HGTV Dream Home and is the star of Magnolia Network’s “Mind For Design.”

“Nashville is synonymous with country music, and for this year’s HGTV Urban Oasis, we wanted to embody the history of musical legends as well as showcase the modern representation and diversity that the city is known for,” Flynn said in a press release. “From the local artistry to the instruments seen throughout the design, this home is filled with the spirit of Nashville, offering a beautiful, livable space inside a bustling city.”

Architect Turner Binkley, builder Mitchell Builders Group, muralist Kelsey Montague and Organizer Brittani Allen round out the team.

“HGTV Urban Oasis provides the modern homeowner with a balanced lifestyle, offering the vibrancy of an exciting city like Nashville as well as the peacefulness we look to find at home,” Jane Latman, president of Home & Food Content & Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “This HGTV Home Giveaway allows for the opportunity to show millions of fans across the country what it means to have the best of both worlds, while shining a spotlight on another great American city.”

Fans are allowed up to two entries a day, once on HGTV.com and once on FoodNetwork.com. The entry window closes on November 23, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Go inside HGTV Urban Oasis 2022:

The Interior Design Represents ‘Country Music & Nashville’

Flynn drew his inspiration for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 from Music City itself.

“I am one of Nashville’s biggest fans,” he proclaimed in a video tour of the interior. “Additionally, I love country music. It’s pretty much all I listen to. So my idea for the interior of the interior was to have it represent what country music and Nashville look like in 2022.”

According to a press release, the approximately 2,500-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Its first floor includes an “eat-in dining room and den area,” “a state-of-the-art kitchen with an expansive island and banquette seating” and a minimalist living room. The living room features a marble-wrapped fireplace and kidney-shaped sofas.

The artwork throughout the house is inspired by country music and its current stars- including paintings of Kacey Musgraves and Mickey Guyton. Flynn called the curation of the artwork lining the stairwell “museum caliber.”

“The most spectacular architectural statement in the house is a bank of skylights that illuminate the entire stairwell,” he added. “They have integrated shades that open and close to help control the light.”

The second floor features a primary suite, with a balcony, and two guest rooms.

“Overall I wanted the entire house to fit the lifestyle of Nashville,” Flynn said in the clip. “So, while downstairs is meant for entertaining people and hanging out, upstairs has all the country music inspiration but it’s a great place to rest your head at night. So, the entire thing is all about Nashville and how great it is to live here.”

The Backyard Was Designed to ‘Do Anything’

Flynn continued his Nashville-inspired design into the backyard and detached garage.

“I designed this outdoor space to pretty much be able to do anything anyone wants to do outside, depending on what the weather’s like,” Flynn explained in a video tour of the exterior.

The exterior space features decking boards from the main house to the two-story garage. As Flynn explained, the space is divided into an outdoor dining area that can sit up to eight people and an outdoor living room that can fit up to six people.

Just a couple of steps away, the garage can double the backyard space with doors on both sides of the structure, with a smaller one opening up to the deck. Inside, the space features stackable bean bag loungers and cabinets with a sink.

HGTV turned to Kelsey Montague, who is famous for painting some of Nashville’s iconic downtown murals.

Discussing the artwork, Flynn explained, “This one is kind of like a mash-up between the tree of life and the tree of music. So it’s got all this color and pattern and personality and some elements of Nashville worked in, like the stained glass windows of the famous Ryman Auditorium, some stacks of CDs which is super 90s and also we have headphones hanging from the branch.”

The room above the garage was designed as a multipurpose space to jam out to music or just hang out. It includes a swing chair and a built-in podcasting desk.

“When I was designing this entire house, I wanted to think about how it could be used to really fit Nashville’s lifestyle, both inside and out, whether that’s music, entertaining or just all of the above,” Flynn concluded.

For a more in-depth look, the “HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 Special” airs on Thursday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on HGTV or streamed on discovery+.

