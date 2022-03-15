Ben Napier Reveals His Dream Guests for ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Ben Napier has featured a star-studded lineup of guests on his solo series, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” Speaking with Heavy, the HGTV star revealed the dream guests he would still like to welcome.

“It’s a really good list I’ve got going. Of course, it’s all up to scheduling. Who we can actually get and that whole thing,” the 38-year-old explained. He added, “Also, I have things that I want to build and it’s a fun show.”

Ben rose to fame alongside his wife Erin on “Home Town,” renovating homes in their community of Laurel, Mississippi. The success of the series spurred spinoffs “Home Town Takeover” and “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” which premiered in January 2021.

Topping his wishlist of future guests is actress Drew Barrymore. As Erin told Heavy, “She told me she would love to do it so we’ll see if she can find a way.”

The couple has appeared on her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Another person at the top of his list is Jon Scheyer, the basketball coach at Duke University. As Ben revealed, “My family and I are all huge Duke University fans. My dad went to school at Duke.”

The woodworker would also like to reunite with his friend and former classmate, Jennifer King. “She went to high school with me,” Ben said. “She’s the first African American female NFL football coach.”

Ben continued naming stars he would like to work with, including Joe Kwon of The Avett Brothers. “He and I have talked several times. He’s also a Methodist Preacher’s kid from North Carolina,” he explained.

Also on the list are Theodore Roosevelt V and F1 Racer Danny Ricardo.

Season 2 of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” ended in January 2022, though discovery+ has yet to officially announce its renewal for a third season.

George Lopez, Chris Sullivan & More Stars Appeared in the First 2 Seasons of ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’

In the first two seasons of his spinoff, Ben has welcomed comedians, athletes, musicians and even an astronaut.

Previous stars on “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” include comedian Loni Love, astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis player Martina Navratilova, comedian George Lopez, race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., country singer Chris Lane, actor Chris Sullivan, actress Danica McKellar, actor Scott Eastwood, WNBA player Lisa Leslie, actor Daryl Mitchell and sports writer Wright Thompson.

In the holiday special, “Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop,” Ben was also joined by husband-wife duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Hooker Boss and “Deadliest Catch” stars Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen.

The Napiers Partnered with Swiffer WetJet Wood

The Napiers spoke with Heavy to promote their partnership with Swiffer WetJet Wood. It is “an all-in-one mopping system” for finished wood floors, according to a press release.

Explaining that they have long been fans of the product, Ben said, “There is this myth that the maintenance of wood floors is very hard, that you can’t use Swiffer on them, but they actually have a product that is specifically for wood floors and we’ve been using them since we got married.”

Erin noted that it was a good product for spot cleaning, “specifically under the high chair.”

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Dave & Jenny Marrs on Filming ‘Rock the Block’ With Kids in Tow