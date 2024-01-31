Erin Napier Clears Up Fan Confusion Over ‘Home Town’ Filming Secret

HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier are enjoying the release of “Home Town” season 7 part 2. In honor of a recent episode, Erin shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set alongside a slideshow of finished renovation shots to her Instagram page on January 29. “Nothing is ruined forever, everything can be restored. #HGTVHomeTown,” Erin captioned her post.

While many users shared their thoughts on the season in Erin’s comment section, some users couldn’t help but notice that in the first photo Erin had to stand barefoot on a small box next to her husband/co-host.

“Wanna be closer to your man’s heart … get you a nice box to stand on! Lol,” one user wrote, with another asking Erin directly, “Love you guys- you look great Erin- why are you standing on a box?”

Erin Napier Explains Why She Had to Stand on a Box

Erin responded to her fan question, writing, “he’s 6’6” and i’m 5’5” so it’s the only way both our heads can fit in the tv frame nicely.”

After seeing Erin’s explanation, some users chimed in to share their thoughts on her behind-the-scenes secret.

One user took the chance to comment, “Give the people what they want! (They want a box-less side by side photo!),” responding to add, “okay I saw it and loved it. Please ask the producers to do just one real shot of you standing on the ground next to Ben and they have to kind of slow pan down to you to catch you in the frame. I love this. I can see it now. 🎬 👏 👏 😍 😂”

Erin answered this user directly, tagging them in her Instagram story on January 30 where she posted a photo next to Ben without a box to highlight their true height difference.

“I haven’t watched the episode yet. Can’t wait to do so. Love that Erin needs to stand on a box for the narrative parts of Hometown! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” another fan added.

“Just love that Erin has to stand on a box when standing next to Ben for a shoot. Love them 💕,” another user wrote.

Erin Napier Shares Another Side Effect of Her & Ben Napier’s Work

On January 29, Erin shared another post detailing one side effect of her and Ben’s work on “Home Town” that fans don’t get to see on camera.

“If you’ve never plucked the splinters out of a woodworker’s hands while soaking in the tub you haven’t lived, baby (I got 6 tonight!) @scotsman.co,” Erin captioned her post, which included photos of Ben sticking his hand out while Erin held a pair of tweezers.

“Where’s your gloves Ben 🔥 👏 ❤️,” one fan commented.

“I’ve always wondered if the guys got splinters. Every time Ben rubs his hands across a piece of wood I think SPLINTERS! 😄He sure does beautiful, creative pieces,” another user wrote.

“Lol. This is so sweet! I know what it means when my hubby walks to me w tweezers in his hand!! He works w steel. Happens every now and then!! 🙂,” a third fan added.

One user offered the Napiers a tip, commenting, “Look into the syringe method. Pop the tip off an empty plastic syringe, push plunger in and place over splinter then pull up on plunger and it will suck the splinter out. Good Luck 🍀.”

