Erin Napier Holds ‘Over the Top’ Baby Shower

HGTV star Erin Napier is pulling out all the stops for her friend. In a December 3 Instagram post, the “Home Town” host shared a snapshot from the baby shower she co-hosted for one of her close friends, Aly Saxton Smith.

“The Gal Pals have a baby girl on the way in just a couple weeks! Y’all feel free to scream and shriek with joy with us for our best friend Aly who has been waiting years for this baby girl to arrive,” Napier wrote in her post’s caption. Napier was pictured with Saxton Smith and their two other “Gal Pals”, Mallorie Rasberry and Emily Nowell.

Fans Celebrate the Baby News With Erin Napier & Her Friends

Napier went on to write in her caption that she and her Gal Pals “are completely over the top and giving this child more than she will ever need or use and we do not care. You can’t tell us nothin. For this child, we have prayed. And threw a shower with 100+ guests and over a dozen hostesses because she’s thrown a shower for every baby born in our group of friends for the last 10 years. 🎉”

Fans and friends alike joined in the celebration in Napier’s comment section. Nowell chimed in to write, “I will pull your hair if you try to hold that baby before me. Don’t make me take out my earrings. @erinapier @malraz,” while Rasberry wrote in her own comment, “Can’t 👏🏻 tell 👏🏻 us 👏🏻 NOTHING 👏🏻.”

One of Napier’s friends commented on her post, “couldn’t love this more!!! 🥰 🥰 🥰 want any hand-me-downs, @alysaxtonsmith? i’m reluctantly about to let baby stuff go 😭 🥹,” to which Saxton Smith responded, “only if you hand deliver so I can hang with [your daughter].” Napier also popped in, replying, “it’s the ciiiiircle of liiiiife” in reference to the hand-me-downs being passed along.

“What a sweet friend and so much love and joy her way,” one fan added.

“It must be the best feeling to have a close group of girl friends to share your lives with. Congratulations!” another user wrote.

Season 8 of ‘Home Town’ is in Production

“Home Town” fans were treated to some good news in September 2023 when it was announced that the series would be renewed for an eighth season. Napier later shared in an October 27 post that filming had begun for the new season.

Although it may be a bit of a wait before season eight episodes are ready to air on HGTV, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Erin and her husband/co-host Ben Napier back on their screens. In November 2023, not only did the network announce that the second half of “Home Town” season seven would premiere on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. Eastern, it also confirmed that the Napiers landed a one-off holiday special.

“Home Town Holidays” is set to air on HGTV on Sunday, December 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The special will follow the Napiers as they play Santa around their town of Laurel, Mississippi, bringing special handmade gifts to some of the homeowners they’ve worked with on the first seven seasons of their show.

