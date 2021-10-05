Erin Napier Shares Update on ‘Home Town’ Season 6

HGTV’s hit show “Home Town” has begun filming its upcoming season. Erin Napier announced the news on Instagram, sharing a snapshot with her husband and co-star, Ben.

“Day one of season SIX!” she wrote on October 4. “thank you so much for watching so we get to keep making this very special show together. thank you times a million!!”

Erin, a graphic designer, and Ben, a woodworker, renovate houses in their town of Laurel, Mississippi. “Home Town” began airing in 2016 and has spurred spin-offs.

Season 6 will also be their first one as the parents of two children, welcoming daughter Mae in May.

After season 5 ended in April, HGTV announced that the show is a “monster hit” with 32 million viewers last season. The network revealed, “Home Town” was the most-watched show on HGTV GO.

While it was likely a foregone conclusion, “Home Town” was officially renewed on August 9 for a 20-episode season.

“Home Town is not just about renovations, it’s about the power of community,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release. “We love that the series delivers great ratings in all key demos, season after season, but it’s the inspirational message about neighbors working together, as well as Ben and Erin’s enthusiastic fans, that have helped HGTV build yet another breakout franchise.”

A premiere date has not yet been shared.

Ben Will Star in ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’

Ben is branching out to star in his own show, “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” According to HGTV, “Ben Napier of HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ shares expertise with celebrity guests to create custom DIY and woodworking projects.”

“I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for ‘Home Town’ because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods,” Ben said in a press release. “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on ‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.’ Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

HGTV announced that the upcoming season will have 10 episodes.

‘Home Town Takeover’ Is Unlikely to Return for a Second Season

After the success of “Home Town,” the Napiers took the show on the road for “Home Town Takeover.” After many submissions, they decided to help the residents of Wetumpka, Alabama. But fans hoping for another season are likely out of luck.

On June 10, a fan took to Twitter to ask the 36-year-old Erin if a possible “follow up show” was in the future. She responded, “i’ll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life. it was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older.”

i’ll be honest, the takeover life is not all that simpatico with family life. it was an amazing adventure for us, but likely the only one like it until (maybe) our girls are much older. https://t.co/gTI0sviT4o — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) June 11, 2021

The couple has been open about their decision to prioritize daughters Helen and Mae.

“There’s a lot of demand and requests for how much can we do, how much can we handle, what all can you pile on your plate,” Erin said on “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott.” “And we’re very good at saying no because Helen is more important. And it makes it very easy, yeah like, if we say yes to this, we’re saying no to time with her and she’s only going to be little for a little while.”

