Tarek El Moussa Faces New Diagnosis

Tarek El Moussa is facing a new diagnosis on the upcoming episode of “Flipping 101.”

The HGTV host is joined by fiancee Heather Rae Young as he finds out he has celiac disease, People revealed in a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode.

In the clip, El Moussa is sitting in a doctor’s office after undergoing blood tests. Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Ellen Song tells the 40-year-old “It turns out you have celiac.”

When it becomes clear he is confused, the “Selling Sunset” star says, “You don’t even know what that is. I just know, no gluten.”

“You have a gluten allergy,” the doctor begins explaining to El Moussa. “When you ingest gluten, basically your intestinal lining starts to fight it.”

She adds, “If you stay gluten-free, one, you’ll feel better and two, the risk of cancer is much, much lower.”

El Moussa has faced his share of health battles – beating both testicular and thyroid cancer.

El Moussa Questions ‘What Am I Gonna Eat?’

After finding out about his new dietary restrictions, El Moussa weighs, “So, my favorite foods or living better and healthier and longer.”

He then turns to his 34-year-old fiancee, who is a vegan, and adds, “Gluten is in everything. What am I gonna eat?”

In November 2020, the real estate investor opened up to People’s Daryn Corp on “Reality Check.” He explained Young’s positive influence, saying, “Heather has made a lot of changes in my life. She feeds me, cooks for me, she tells me what to eat, she makes sure I’m taking my vitamins. She’s all over it.”

He added, “I want to live. I want to live for my kids. I want to live for my grandkids. You only get one life. You only have one body.” El Moussa shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-wife Christina Haack.

In the sneak peek, he also talks directly to the camera. The “Flip or Flop” host explains, “I wasn’t really expecting that news and it’s just gonna be a really big change for me. But the good news is I know what’s wrong and hopefully things will get better.”

El Moussa & Young Are Quaranting After He Contracted the Coronavirus

El Moussa received a positive COVID-19 test result last week, his representative confirmed to Heavy. TMZ first broke the news.

As his representative explained, the HGTV star has been testing “multiple times a week for filming purposes.” He has tested negative since the initial positive result and has no symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, he and Young have decided to quarantine. Per his representative, she has only tested negative and both are vaccinated.

As the representative explained, “production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe. Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete.”

People reported their quarantine is expected to impact the filming schedules of “Flipping 101,” “Flip or Flop” and “Selling Sunset.”

It is currently unclear if the quarantine will have any effect on the wedding. After scrapping their previous plans, El Moussa revealed on “Daily Pop” that the couple is set to say “I Do,” in October.

READ NEXT: Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Joshua Hall