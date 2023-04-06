Ben Napier Gives Update After Surgery

Ben Napier is on the mend, thanks to the dutiful care of his five-year-old daughter Helen. Her caregiving tendencies have been on display since the HGTV star underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff.

The 39-year-old shared a video update to Instagram of his recovery. “So the doctor said I have to wear this sling and do therapy for several weeks but I got a secret weapon,” he said in the clip.

So, what was this “secret weapon?” His wife Erin chimed in, revealing Helen had equipped him with “very special Bandaids.” The assortment of bandages included ice cream, sprinkles and Disney designs.

“You’re going to be fine,” Erin nonchalantly said in the clip. Ben agreed, praising his family in the caption. As he wrote, “I’ve got the BEST nursing staff at my house. Gonna be good in no time.”

The Napiers rose to fame renovating houses around the community of Laurel, Mississippi on HGTV’s “Home Town.” They also share an almost 2-year-old daughter, Mae.

This is not the first time Helen has stepped up. After surgery, Erin shared a photo on Instagram of Ben nestled on the couch between pillows and their daughters’ stuffed animals. The graphic designer showed off some wild flowers and a heart-filled note signed by their eldest.

Erin wrote in the caption, “rotator cuff repaired ✅

bone spur shaved off ✅

cartilage trimmed ✅

best nurse in the biz ✅.”

A few of their famous friends chimed in with well wishes.

Drew and Linda Scott and Scott McGillivray were among their fellow network stars commenting on Erin’s post. As Dave Marrs wrote, “Feel better man.”

TLC’s Amy Roloff and singer Carnie Wilson also left messages of support. “Spoiled with love and good care!!! ❤️ Fast recovery!!!!” wrote the Wilson Phillips star.

Ben Napier Has Dealt With Shoulder Pain for Years

Erin has provided a window into Ben’s health struggles, revealing on Instagram in January 2023 that he had turned to her physical therapist brother for help with “a shoulder problem that’s been bothering him for years.”

A couple of months later, the 37-year-old showed off her husband’s weight loss.

“Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄” she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos, including his daughters distracting him in the gym.

In the comment section, she confirmed Ben would have to undergo surgery.

Ben & Erin Napier Team Up with Dave & Jenny Marrs in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

The Napiers can next be seen on season 2 of “Home Town Takeover.” This season, they have teamed up with Dave and Jenny Marrs to help revitalize Fort Morgan, Colorado.

“Jenny and Dave are going to help us carry the load so we can do more without losing our collective sanity,” Erin wrote on Instagram when announcing their partnership in July 2022.

The two couples will “mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” HGTV announced in a press release. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

During a March 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the couple revealed the “Fixer to Fabulous” stars would focus on residential projects while they tackle community ones.

“Home Town Takeover” premieres on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

READ NEXT: HGTV Announces ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time