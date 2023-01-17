PHOTOS: Erin Napier Takes Unexected Trip With Daughters

Erin Napier had a sudden change of plans.

HGTV’s “Home Town” host tries to spend as much quality time with her daughters, Helen (5) and Mae (1), as she can. Her latest outing with her little ones took place yesterday, January 16, when she took her daughters on a trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to visit the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, which she shared in an Instagram post.

The post included three photos of her daughters playing at the museum, which is actually located in an alleyway in Hattiesburg and features paintings on both the sides of buildings and the walkway, as well as sculptures in a wide range of sizes. Napier’s photos show Helen and Mae leaping on a crosswalk that is painted to look like it is floating above the ground, as well as playing with a pink painted door and a sculpture of a dropped ice cream cone.

“The @hattiesburgpocketmuseum was the coolest way to spend an hour with two curious little girls! An alley filled with optical illusion art and micro mini sculpture installments you have to find hidden all around you: so rad,” Napier captioned the post.

Erin Napier Planned to Take Her Daughters to the Zoo

Although Erin Napier was very happy to take daughters Helen and Mae to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, this was not her original intending for their outing this past Monday, as she revealed in the comment section.

When one fan wrote on Napier’s Instagram post, “Did you guys go to the zoo?! We always do both [the zoo and the museum] when in Hattiesburg!”, Napier responded, “That was our plan for the day but they’re closed on mondays in the winter!”

The Hattiesburg Zoo is closed on Mondays year round, however their shortened winter hours mean the zoo is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during January and February. For the rest of the year, the zoo is open all six days Tuesday through Sunday.

Luckily, despite the unexpected zoo closure, Napier’s mother Karen Rasberry came in handy with the perfect suggestion for how Napier could spend their time in Hattiesburg. Rasberry commented on her daughter’s post to say, “Glad I made the suggestion. Looks like my sweet girls had fun and expanded their imaginations.”

Erin Napier’s Daughter Mae Was Named After Her Aunt

Earlier this week, Erin shared another Instagram post to celebrate the arrival of her Aunt Mae, who had come to visit. The photo shows Aunt Mae giving little Mae, who was named after her, a big hug.

Napier wrote on the post, “Mae and her namesake: Aunt Mae. She nurtured my creativity SO WELL when I was little, taught me about nature and music and history in the woods of Clark Hill. I love that my babies squeal when they see her coming (and love even more that she was dancing to country music with Helen before she sat down for a baby hug).”

Mae was also born in the month of May, coincidentally enough, and turns 2 years old later this Spring.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Drew & Jonathan Scott Sing a Duet on ‘The Tonight Show’