Fans Flood HGTV’s Erin Napier With Messages After She Reveals Lifelong Struggle

HGTV‘s Erin Napier has struck a nerve with fans, posting an emotional and spiritual revelation about her lifelong struggle with wanting to “be so many things.”

The mom of two, who co-hosts the hit show “Home Town” with husband Ben, recently revealed that she’s been thinking about life after TV, excited to pursue other passions and spend more time with her kids. But in a new Instagram post, the mom of four-year-old Helen and one-year-old Mae admitted that doing everything she wants to do may not be possible.

Napier Says Watching Daughter Helen Has Inspired Her Reflections

In an Instagram post on August 19, 2022, Napier shared a photo of preschooler Helen visiting the Van Gogh Experience in New Orleans, an immersive exhibit in which visitors can feel like they’re stepping into the famous artist’s classic works.

“It made her want to be an artist,” Napier shared, “but she’s also a ballerina and trapeze artist and leopard and cook and decorator. She is me as a child, all over again.”

Watching her oldest child discover another possible creative pursuit reminded Napier of herself, she said, because she’s always been one to pursue many passions but is realizing she can’t do it all.

“My whole life I’ve struggled with the desire to BE so many things: to hone in on my many interests and give myself to that until it becomes a great skill,” she revealed, adding that she was reminded of a church sermon that made an impact on her several years ago. She then summarized the sermon for her fans.

“As humans we wish we could do it all, see it all, be anything we want to be… But it’s not possible,” she wrote. “Time is short and we are too flawed and regular to do and to have every thing we want. We have to figure out that thing God wants us to focus on, say “yes” to that road and forget all the other roads. Give that everything we’ve got. And that’s the only way we can make a real difference in the world, by carving that uniquely ‘you’ shaped path into the earth that it was missing.”

Napier continued, “Maybe you needed to hear this today? I know it’s hard to stay on the path He has made for you sometimes, but I think it’s harder to feel like you’re not making any difference in the world. I no longer make plans for my life. I’d rather keep listening and following where the path leads. It’s always been a better trip than the one I tried to plan.”

Fans Flood Napier’s Post With Gratitude & Personal Reflections

Napier’s fans flooded her Instagram post, leaving over 3,000 comments in less than 24 hours, with many thanking the designer for giving voice to a struggle they, too, have had.

One wrote, “Oh, Erin. You have no idea how timely this is. I’m saving this post. Thank you.”

Another shared, “This made me tear up. Yes, yes, yes. Thank you for the reminder.”

“This is why they say ‘Let go and Let God,'” another fan added, “for us ‘planners/schedule makers’ this can be so much easier said than done. Trusting the process is a daily commitment, and I admire your willingness to share your journey to finding this peace.”

In a recent podcast interview, Napier shared that she’s been thinking a lot about her life after the TV show goes away, which she said is inevitable at some point.

“My background is in graphic design and I thought I would design books for a living,” she revealed. “And that’s what I’m gonna do one day when I’m not on TV. That’s the plan. Books are my life. When I’m done with TV, that’s my dream.”

When the podcast hosts said they love all the parameters Napier has set for her life in order to have time for her kids, her work and her passions, she replied with surprise.

“Does it sound like I know what I’m doing?” she exclaimed. “‘Cause I definitely don’t. I definitely don’t know what I’m doing!”