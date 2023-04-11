Fans Disagree With ‘Rock the Block’ Finale Judging

Season 4 of HGTV’s design competition show “Rock the Block” came to an end in last night’s finale episode, and fans have flooded social media with reactions to the winning team (which is based on value added to the appraisal of each team’s home) as well as hot takes on the judging in the final round.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Rock the Block” season 4 episode 6, “Finale Face-Off” (April 10, 2023). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 4 winners spoiled.

Fans Question Finale Guest Judge Jasmine Roth

Although fans were rooting for all four teams during “Rock the Block” season four, the winners Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from “Luxe for Less” received plenty of love on social media for both their design and the hard work that went into it all season long.

“So happy for the winners of #RockTheBlock I felt like their house was the most beautiful and cohesive from the get-go!” one fan tweeted.

“OMG!!! ANTHONY AND MICHEL WON #RocktheBlock. why am i about to cry?!? i absolutely loved their design,” another fan shared.

Some users felt the winning home was still “too specific” in its design, limiting the overall buyer pool, a critique Michel and Anthony received from guest judges throughout the season, however some fans were upset with a different aspect of the judging during last night’s finale.

Season 3 champions Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (“Married to Real Estate”) returned to the block with season 1 winner Jasmine Roth (“Help! I Wrecked My House”) to judge the finished houses and announce which team added the most value to their home’s appraisal and would win “Rock the Block” season 4. During their walkthroughs, Jasmine was vocal about her dislike of the homes with second (and in Page Turner and Mitch Glew’s case, third) kitchens, saying about Jonathan and Kristina’s prep kitchen, “I like the idea of a pantry but this can be an office”.

Fans were quick to disagree with Jasmine’s take on social media.

“I need Jasmine to start thinking big. People who throw catered parties at their homes need prep kitchens love lol #RocktheBlock” one fan wrote.

“What?!? Jasmine is wrong. A prep kitchen in a multimillion dollar home is a MUST! They made a mistake not putting in an additional dishwasher. #RockTheBlock” a second fan added.

“Jasmine… These are 2+ million dollar homes. Which buyer is going to complain about having too many kitchens? I don’t get the critique at this price point. #RocktheBlock” a third fan tweeted.

Fans Found Easter Eggs Pointing to the Winners’ Identity

Besides being upset at some of the judge’s comments during the “Rock the Block” finale, some fans were upset with HGTV, as they noticed easter eggs that pointed to the winner’s identity before the episode finished airing.

HGTV shared the news of who won before the “Rock the Block” finale aired on the West Coast, leading some viewers where the episode hadn’t yet aired to be spoiled. “No use watching if you are on the west coast. Maybe find a way to air the last episode early here so we don’t see the results. Won’t watch,” one fan wrote on HGTV’s Instagram post celebrating the winners.

Another fan felt they heard the winner’s reaction early in the episode, writing on another HGTV Instagram post, “Congratulations to Michel & Anthony. But next time please make sure we don’t hear the winners voices when you show the firework display at the beginning of the show. Michel scream could be heard which wasn’t hard to figure out it was him. Also don’t advertise the winners new show until Rock The Block is over. Just some advice. Thank you for another great show!”

One fan also noticed that a bonus episode of Michel and Anthony’s show “Luxe for Less” was slated to air after the “Rock the Block” finale, giving the impression that they’d be the winning team. “You give away the winner every season because the winners show airs right after the finale. One look at the channel guide and you know exactly who won,” they wrote on the HGTV Instagram.

