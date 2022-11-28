Frank Bustos, Terry Crews’ Driver on ‘Celebrity IOU’: 5 Fast Facts

Frank Bustos is Terry Crews’ driver and friend. The “America’s Got Talent” host is surprising Frank with a backyard renovation on “Celebrity IOU.”

“I truly believe when you give, it pays it forward,” Crews says in the episode. He turns to his driver, adding, “And I know I’m supposed to be here for you.”

​​The series follows celebrities as they partner with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise important people in their lives with renovations. This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Frank Bustos’ Previous Job Was High Stress

Bustos transitioned his career the previous October, leaving behind a “stressful career” to be the Crews family driver, according to HGTV.

“I’ve struggled so much and I retired early because I just couldn’t handle it anymore,” Bustos explained. “I came from a really intense job environment. I’d been at a senior level for 21 years and I found myself becoming someone I couldn’t be. I wasn’t happy, I was stressed out every day.”

Having driving experience, a client told him about an A-list actor hiring and soon he was working for Crews.

2. Frank Bustos Is Terry Crews’ Family Driver

Though Bustos has not been with the Crews family for long, he has made a lasting impact.

HGTV described him as Crews’ “family’s driver and close friend.” But, according to a press release, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor sees “Frank as like an older brother to him and a second father figure to his kids and says he takes care of his family like it’s his own.”

Crews has a big family. He and his wife Rebecca have five children. As he explained to the Scott twins, they used to work with multiple drivers but found not everyone was trustworthy. Eventually, Bustos came into their lives.

The “White Chicks” star added that Bustos has never disappointed, saying, “It’s kind of like he’s always been here.”

3. Frank Bustos Has Lost More Than 200 Pounds

Bustos is on a weight loss journey, with a starting weight of 560 pounds.

As he admits in the episode, Bustos used food as his “escape.” But his wife wanted him to shed the weight, “not for the sense of aesthetics but for my family.”

He already lost an impressive 200 pounds, but as Crews explains, he is working to lose even more. Bustos turned to his former athlete boss as inspiration as he tries to shed 80 more pounds.

Now, Crews is helping him with the tools he needs to reach his goal.

4. Frank Bustos Has a Wife & Daughter

Bustos is also a husband and father, explaining that his weight loss was inspired by his daughter. His wife told him to take his fitness journey one step at a time.

The driver and his family were put up in a rental property during the renovation. When it was finally revealed, his wife couldn’t name just one favorite aspect. As she said, she loves “All of it.”

5. Terry Crews Enlists the Property Brothers to Transform Frank’s Backyard



Terry Crews turns to Drew and Jonathan to transform Bustos’ favorite space: his backyard.

Before the makeover, Bustos’ backyard featured dead grass, a tiny grill, handmade weights and a pool. But the trio will work together to create a space for the whole family while helping the driver “achieve his fitness goals.”

“The new outdoor oasis will feature a stylish outdoor kitchen and dining area, a zen fire pit area and an immersive poolside gym that boasts top-of-the-line outdoor workout equipment and pergolas for shade,” according to a press release.

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs’ Thanksgiving Was a ‘Flop’