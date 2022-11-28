Jenny Marrs’ Thanksgiving Was a ‘Flop’

Jenny Marrs’ family is on the mend after their Thanksgiving went awry. The HGTV host revealed on Instagram that most of her family got sick over the holiday.

“Well, our Thanksgiving plans were a flop,” the 43-year-old wrote on November 27, 2022. “We went to visit our whole extended family in Florida and, instead, most of us ended up in bed with the flu.”

The family of seven has since returned home to their farm in Bentonville, Arkansas. Reunited with their animals, Jenny shared a video montage of their dog, donkey, llama and sheep playing and grazing on hay. She set the clip to JJ Heller’s cover of “A Spoonful of Medicine.”

As she explained, they are “safe,” “healing” and “grateful.”

“Always, always grateful,” the “Rock the Block” alum wrote. “Because, gratitude is a posture of the heart. It isn’t dependent on circumstances or plans perfectly unfolding.”

She continued, “Sending love and wishing you all a healthy and joy-filled first day of Advent from all of us on the farm! [white heart emoji]”

Jenny stars in “Fixer to Fabulous” alongside her husband Dave. The couple share five kids – twins Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3.

Dave Marrs Made Memories With His Sons in Florida

Despite getting sick, it appears the family was able to make some memories while visiting relatives in Florida. Dave commemorated a couple of moments on his Instagram.

He shared a video of their youngest son running in the rain with his cousin.

“Rain in St Augustine? No problem,” he wrote on November 21, 2022. “There isn’t a puddle that didn’t get stomped by Luke and his cousin Braelynn. This was my parents life when I was a kid. Like the old saying goes ‘plant taters, get taters’. [crying laughing emojis].”

The craftsman also took advantage of the coastal environment, spending time fishing with Nathan, Ben and another family member.

“Drum, sheephead, pompano, and quite a few others,” the 42-year-old captioned a photo of his oldest sons holding fish. “Me and the boys caught about every species of fish but just four of them were big e bound to keep. The memory is worth way more.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Celebrating the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Premiere With a Watch Party

Dave and Jenny Marrs are gearing up for the season 4 premiere of “Fixer to Fabulous” on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, 8 p.m. Central time.

In a promo they shared on Instagram, Dave repeats that they have “Nothing but good news.”

“We are so thrilled to share these incredible homes and families this coming Tuesday!” the couple wrote on their joint account. “Our crew has been working hard this season and we can’t wait to finally show it.”

They are kicking off the season with a watch party at their local theater, as they announced on Instagram. Fans can buy tickets to the premiere, with proceeds benefiting Help One Now. According to their bio, the charity aims to “end extreme poverty.”

Next up, the couple will join Ben and Erin Napier as they help revitalize Fort Morgan, Colorado on the second season of “Home Town Takeover.” The upcoming season is set to premiere in 2023.

READ NEXT: Terry Crews Bares All in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip