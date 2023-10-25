HGTV’s Galey Alix Gives Update on Show’s Future: ‘Have Something to Tell Y’all’

When the first season of part-time designer and social media star Galey Alix‘s HGTV series ended with a whimper in June 2023, fans were left to wonder if she’d ever return to the network. But the 29-year-old Floridian has given them multiple signs this week that filming is underway for a new season.

“Home in a Heartbeat” premiered on April 19, with each episode following Alix as she and her team transformed a client’s living space in just one weekend. But the series didn’t fully air on HGTV, since the network’s newly-merged parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, quietly moved the show’s final episode to HBO Max, Alix shared on Instagram.

Alix tried to boost viewership toward the end of her series’ run, urging her followers to tune in wherever they could to help ensure her show would get renewed. Though no official announcement has been made about the series’ status, Alix posted several updates in her Instagram Stories during the week of October 23 that imply her show has, indeed, been renewed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Galey Alix Tagged HGTV in Videos of Camera Crews Filming at Her Home

On October 23, Alix posted several selfie videos in her Instagram Stories to share big news with her followers.

“Have something to tell y’all,” she wrote over the first video, in which she spun around with the camera to show that she was in her backyard, where she often films videos, with multiple crew members, cameras and lighting equipment set up in the background. She tagged HGTV in the video and added the Black Eyed Peas’ song “I Got a Feeling” over the footage.

Her second video showed her legs and feet as she walked over to a kitchen counter to an iPad with 18 interior design images. She then panned her phone up to show that a cameraman was filming her in the doorway. She added text that read, “Day 1. Act 1.”

In a third video, labeled “CRAFT SERVICES,” she showed a table full of snacks laid out for the crew, from fresh fruit to granola bars to bags of chips. She added a poll for her followers, asking which snack they thought was missing from the table.

Alix also posted a video of her view from the drivers’ seat of a car as two crew members put a clapper board in front of her so the camera could record that it was her first driving scene. In that Instagram Story, she tagged HGTV again.

HGTV has not responded to Heavy’s request for comment about the status of “Home in a Heartbeat.”

Galey Alix Told Fans in June She Was in the Throes of Deciding Her Future Career Path

On June 14, Alix told fans via Instagram post that the final episode was available on Max and that the number of people who watched the show would help determine its future.

“If you want a season 2 of ‘Home in a Heartbeat,’ the BEST thing you can do is watch our full season on ‘Max,’” she wrote. “The next 2 weeks of streams on Max will determine if we get to do this again. Thank you for sharing, watching, and all the amazing things y’all do for us”

Alix also revealed that she was in the throes of making a big decision about her career, depending on whether or not her show got renewed.

Alix has worked for over a decade as a vice president and regional director at Goldman Sachs in Florida, according to her LinkedIn profile. She fell into design on a whim, transforming friends’ spaces and posting fast-paced before-and-after videos on social media, where she’s amassed millions of followers. Discovering that gift, Alix has said, helped her heal during a mental health crisis and treatment for disordered eating.

In 2021, Vogue Australia named her the fourth highest-paid “home influencer” in the world. Landing her own HGTV show was a dream come true for the self-taught designer, she told her three million Instagram followers in September 2022 as she was filming her first season.

On June 19, after the season had aired, she posted an update, revealing her career was in limbo, needing to reprioritize because filming her show while also working her finance job had been so exhausting.

“I’m in tears writing this because it’s bitter sweet to be done,” she wrote. “I’m elated to be getting my weekends back and getting to work in my garden again, but also sorely miss my production team and blasting 90’s music on installs until the sun comes up with my best friends. I suppose that’s how you know you genuinely love what you get to do for work. You crave being there and your heart hurts when it’s done.”

Alix continued, “Whatever comes next, I’m ready for it. What I know for certain is that my next chapter will look different than what I’ve been doing.”

Notorious for wearing a ballcap most of the time, Alix added, “I can’t keep wearing so many hats (see what I did there). I might retire from design to do Goldman Sachs full time again & less social media, or maybe I lean fully into Galey Alix Design and creating content. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it and looking forward to not spreading myself so thin. My mental health comes first and I’ve certainly challenged it these last three years with so many passions.”

On June 23, she wrote that she had to “wait 3-7 more weeks to find out about a Season 2” from HGTV.