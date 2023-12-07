Heather El Moussa Divides Fans With New Tattoo

HGTV star Heather El Moussa has been waiting to get her latest tattoo. The “Flipping El Moussas” star debuted her new ink on Instagram in a December 6 post, captioned “Before & after Tristan 🤍 👉🏻 …it’s the little things 🥹.”

El Moussa’s post featured an old pregnancy photo of her and her husband/co-host Tarek El Moussa and in another slide a photo of her new tattoo of their son’s name, Tristan, written in cursive behind her right ear. The new “Tristan” tattoo sits below a heart tattoo that Heather already had in the same spot. Heather and Tarek first welcomed baby Tristan on January 31, 2023.

Heather shared clips of her getting the tattoo in her December 6 Instagram story. Tarek filmed the process for Heather, who laid down on the table looking at her phone while tattoo artist Kareem Masarani worked on the tattoo.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Heather El Moussa’s New Tattoo

In her story, Heather shared she’s “been wanting to do this for a long time.” Despite her excitement and happiness with the outcome, however, fans were mixed about the idea of her getting a tattoo behind her ear and shared their thoughts in Heather’s comment section.

“I adore the love you have, but that spot is where you lymph nodes are, thats your body’s response to toxins, putting toxic ink over those nodes isn’t smart IMO,” one concerned fan commented, while another user added “Not behind the ear. So tacky.”

“You placed a tattoo in a place that your own eyes can’t see??” another fan wrote.

“Looks lovely Heather 💛 For those voicing concern, tattoo ink is no more toxic than the make up we wear on our faces, dye we put on our hair. People just like to ‘find problems’ with tattoos,” a fan and tattoo artist chimed in to comment.

“Omg why are people judging tattoos? Get over yourselves. Who cares! I think it is so cute and I’m pro tattoos!!!” another user added in Heather’s defense.

“Stop the negativity! She is expressing the love she has for her son. Be kind!” another tattoo proponent wrote.

Are Tarek & Heather El Moussa Having a Second Baby?

Play

One user was confused about Heather’s post, given the pregnancy photo used in the first slide. They commented to write, “For a moment, I thought this was a second announcement 👏.”

The El Moussas opened up about their fertility journey in a May 2023 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. Heather told host Hudson, “We still have embryos [frozen] so we might have another baby, I don’t know,” which made Tarek go wide-eyed.

“I don’t know about that. Maybe,” Tarek joked before saying, “Whatever [Heather] wants is fine.”

In addition to baby Tristan, Tarek has two children from his marriage to his “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Hall. The pair share a daughter Taylor (13), and son Brayden (8), who split time between their parents’ homes. Taylor and Brayden have another little brother, Hudson (4), on their mother’s side. Christina had Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, who is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger.

