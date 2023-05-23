Ant Anstead Caught Kissing A-List Girlfriend

HGTV star Ant Anstead was recently pictured sharing a tender moment with his A-Lister girlfriend, Oscar-winning actor Renée Zellweger, after a successful soccer game.

People reported on the moment, with pictures featuring the couple sharing a kiss after Anstead’s semi-professional soccer team, Football Club UK (the US affiliate of Southampton FC), won their championship game. Zellweger was spotted cheering Anstead on throughout the game, taking photos and videos on her cell phone from the stands, before hugging and kissing her boyfriend in his green uniform after the team’s win.

How Long Have Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger Been an Item?

Anstead and Zellweger’s relationship began right as the television host was parting ways with his ex-wife and HGTV star, Christina Hall. Anstead has appeared on Hall’s show “Christina on the Coast” in the past, as the former pair began dating in 2017, married a year later, and separated in September 2020 after having one child, a son named Hudson, in 2019.

Anstead and Zellweger first publicly met when she appeared as a guest on his discovery+ series “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” in June 2021, however we now know that this was about two months into their relationship.

It wasn’t long after his separation from Hall that Anstead and Zellweger first began dating in April 2021, although rumors of the relationship didn’t begin until June of that same year after a series of outings where paparazzi caught the couple in more than one act of PDA. Despite this public showing of love, Anstead and Zellweger have kept much of their relationship off of social media.

It’s no wonder the Anstead and Zellweger have been tight-lipped about their relationship status, as Zellweger is known to keep her relationships private, including the reasoning behind her divorce from ex-husband and Country music star Kenny Chesney after only four months of marriage. The “Judy” star said in September 2016, “I’m an old-fashioned gal who doesn’t feel it’s appropriate to hang out your laundry on the lawn. I feel you devalue yourself as a human being when you share very personal things with a bajillion strangers who are making fun of you. I just don’t see that there’s any dignity in that.”

Ant Anstead Celebrated His and Renée Zellweger’s 2-Year Anniversary

Despite Zellweger’s penchant for privacy, Anstead has started to open up about his relationship on social media, sharing on April 23, 2023 that he and Zellweger had hit the 2-year mark in their relationship with an Instagram post.

“Two years of magic 💫 💫 x,” Anstead captioned his post, which featured a video slideshow of photos of the couple’s happiest moments, including them walking arm in arm down a wooded path, sharing a kiss in a photo booth, and a more casual kiss while seated outdoors.

Days later, Anstead also posted a “fancam” video of Zellweger to that a fan had put together on his Instagram story in honor of Zellweger’s 54th birthday (Anstead is 44). The fan mostly included solo photos and clips of Zellweger in the montage, however clips of her with Anstead on the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” set made the cut as well.

