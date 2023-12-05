Property Brothers Drew & Jonathan Scott to Host New Christmas Special on HGTV

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will be bringing some Christmas cheer to the network. The network announced that it would be premiering a “White House Christmas 2023” special on Sunday, December 10, at 6 p.m. Eastern, hosted by the Property Brothers. The special will see Drew and Jonathan touring the White House with First Lady Jill Biden.

“After working on this show in some capacity for almost two decades, I can tell you that this year’s decorations are some of the most whimsical and magical that I have ever seen,” said an HGTV executive. “Everyone will love watching the White House come to life for the holidays, so it’s a wonderful time to bring the whole family together for an extra special viewing experience.”

Jill Biden Announced the Theme for This Year’s White House Christmas Decor

The First Lady announced the theme for this year’s White House Christmas decor in November 2023, “Magic, Wonder, and Joy”. She and the President shared that the theme was “inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays.”

According to the White House’s press release, the decorations were put up by over 300 volunteers from across the country, and includes “approximately 14,975 feet of ribbon, over 350 candles, over 33,892 ornaments, and over 22,100 bells.” In addition, there are 98 Christmas trees and 72 wreaths throughout the White House, over 142,425 holiday lights, and a Gingerbread White House display with more than 150 pounds of sweets used to create it.

In addition to touring the extravagant displays, Drew and Jonathan will volunteer their time to help put some finishing touches on the decorating. According to the network, the pair will help out in the carpentry shop to assemble an Advent calendar display in the East Room, and Jonathan will also help out with decorating a rooftop tree.

Jonathan Scott Hosted With Zooey Deschanel Last Year

The “White House Christmas 2023” special marks Jonathan’s second year in a row hosting the event. Last year he toured the President’s home with his now-fiancé Zooey Deschanel. The 2022 special saw the couple touring the house, which was decorated based on the theme “We the People”. Jonathan and Zooey also assisted with adding finishing touches to the White House Christmas Tree and Gingerbread White House display.

The theme was meant to be all-inclusive, and Jonathan, Canadian by birth, said he felt welcomed right into the holiday celebration. He told the First Lady in the December 2022 special, “Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included. I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day.”

Other HGTV personalities have toured the White House over the years, including Egypt Sherrod (“Married to Real Estate”), Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”), and Genevieve Gorder (“HGTV Design Star”).

