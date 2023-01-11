Heather El Moussa Shares Pregnancy Update: ‘It Could Be Tonight’

New HGTV host and “Selling Sunset” star Heather El Moussa is in the home stretch of her pregnancy (with her and her husband/co-host Tarek El Moussa’s first son). The star of the upcoming show “The Flipping El Moussas” took to her Instagram this Tuesday, January 10, to share an update on her pregnancy after being placed on bed rest over the Christmas holiday, and she said at this point the baby could come at any moment.

“Okay we’re home from filming, I am resting. This exhaustion is literally no joke, and I’m sleeping a lot at night,” Heather said in an Instagram story while the El Moussa’s dog Bugz made noise in the background, “I’m not napping during the day, but I’ve heard the last month of the pregnancy is no joke with exhaustion, and I’m closer than that. It could be very soon, you guys, just whenever he’s ready to enter the world. It could be very soon, it could be tonight! But anyways, this is no joke, I am so tired.”

Heather El Moussa Defies Bed Rest to Finish Filming

Heather El Moussa was placed on bed rest by her doctor just ahead of Christmas 2022 after her pregnancy was causing a flare-up in sciatic pain, however, she and Tarek still had to complete the filming of their upcoming HGTV series which is set to premiere later this year.

Prior to her pregnancy update, Heather’s Instagram story showed her and Tarek on location at one of their flipped homes, filming yet another reveal for their show. Heather was sharing a sneak peek of the finished home, being careful to only reveal a couple of details, including the lighting fixtures and finished accent walls. In the background of the clip, Tarek can be heard chastising their dog, Bugz. In the next clip, Heather shared a friend’s story from the set calling Bugz a “poop monster”.

The next day, Wednesday, January 11, Heather shared that she and Tarek were back on set again, at an unfinished home of theirs, which Heather says she will likely not see again until after her baby is born.

Heather El Moussa Reflects on Her Past Year

It’s not lost on Heather El Moussa that as she enters 2023 at the tail end of her pregnancy, she was sharing a fertility update with fans just one year ago, writing in her latest Instagram post, “Started off last new year giving you guys a fertility journey update and now January 2023 a VERY pregnant me updating you on baby boys arrival. Since yesterday I’ve felt a lot of pressure which means he’s dropping & he’s getting ready to join the world soon. But when??? 🫣🤰🏼”. This caption was shared alongside some of Heather’s latest pregnancy photos, which she took while working through her sciatica pain as well.

Heather also took a moment to share some of the things she is hoping to manifest in 2023, including her baby’s healthy arrival, enjoying a lot of rest as a new mother, filming new seasons of “Selling Sunset” and “The Flipping El Moussas”, and “launching a few new businesses”, which she has yet to announce.

