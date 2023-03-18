HGTV Reveals Location of Smart Home 2023

HGTV announced in a March 17 Instagram post that its Smart Home 2023 is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. HGTV writes that Santa Fe has one of the largest art markets (with over 250 galleries) in the United States, is known for its sunny days and diverse landscape, and that it’s known as “The City Different” (though its name directly translates to “Holy Faith” in Spanish).

The network has been giving away smart houses like this new Santa Fe location since 2008. The Smart Home is one of three HGTV home giveaways that takes place during the year, the other two being the Dream Home and the Urban Oasis.

The first Smart Home (then called the “Green Home”) was located in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and was given away in 2008. The latest was located in Wilmington, North Carolina. Florida has held the most Smart Home giveaways with three, and while this is the first Smart Home in New Mexico, the 2017 Smart Home was located one state over in neighboring Scottsdale, Arizona.

HGTV Gave a First Look at its Smart Home 2023

In addition to revealing the location as Santa Fe, HGTV gave some sneak peek photos of the Smart Home 2023 before the sweepstakes to win the new home begins accepting entries next month, on April 18, 2023.

The interiors of the home incorporate a lot of white, black, orange, and green, to reflect the outdoor landscape inside the home. Much of the hardware detailing throughout the home is done in gold to warm up the home even more, and a lot of attention was given to the details in every room (especially as the technology and appliances throughout the home are concerned). Outside the home, there is a built-in outdoor kitchen and patio, as well as a hot tub, outdoor fire pit, and rooftop deck.

The home was designed by Smart Home designer and former “Rock the Block” competitor Tiffany Brooks (who competed with “My Lottery Dream Home” host David Bromstad on season two). The architect for the project was Lorn Tryk Architects PC, and the builder was Boss Builders, both local Santa Fe businesses.

The Smart Home 2023 floor plan shows three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the home, as well as an open kitchen/living room/dining room space.

The Last HGTV Smart Home Was Won By an 8th-Grade Teacher

The last Smart Home, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, was won by 8th-grade science teacher Leah Nadorff, Nadorff was surprised when she and her family were told they would be invited for an exclusive tour of the property, however upon arrival, Brooks was on site to inform Nadorff that she was actually the grand prize winner. Nadorff and her family only lived a three-hour drive away, in Columbia, South Carolina, at the time.

Nadorff’s prize package included not only the Smart Home 2023, but also a brand new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from LendingTree, bringing the total prize value (including the home) to over $1.2 million.

“I’m just an average teacher from South Carolina. Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” Nadorff said after being surprised with the win.

