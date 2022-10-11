HGTV Stars Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

HGTV‘s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt celebrated their 7-year wedding anniversary Monday, October 10.

The “Rock The Block” season 2 champions and “100 Day Dream Home” hosts shared loving messages to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“Happy Anniversary to my everything,” Brian wrote.

“Life has been the most fulfilling adventure with you by my side. You have been a wonderful husband, father, and life partner and always put Jade and I first,” Mika wrote. Jade is Mika’s daughter from a previous relationship, who she raises with Brian.

The “100 Day Dream Home” couple and Tampa, Florida natives also marked their anniversary with a trip to the Tampa Riverwalk, according to Mika’s Instagram story, where they have a custom paver stone engraved with their names, wedding date, and the quote “Until the last sunset.”

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Met In High School But Went Their Separate Ways

Brian and Mika are both singers and performers, so it’s fitting that the musically-inclined couple met in high school choir class. They weren’t in class together for too long, however, as Brian was accidentally scheduled into Mika’s all-girls class. That didn’t stop the couple from connecting, which Brian describes as love at first sight… but just for him.

“Gosh, yeah. I was gaga over her, I could not even talk around her in high school. I was crazy for her,” Brian said, “I invited her to lunch every day and she would say, ‘I’d rather sit alone.'”

Mika did not reciprocate Brian’s feelings from the start. “I mean, honestly, no. I don’t think it was, like, really a thing. Because he always jokes. The thing with Brian and you’ll notice it in the show, everything is a joke. And so I kind of just didn’t really take it seriously,” she said.

Mika explains that because she was a military brat, she didn’t get too attached to any friends she made in her early years, and the couple parted ways after high school.

How the ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Couple Came Back Together

After high school, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt went their separate ways before reconnecting 10 years later.

Mika received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida during this time apart. After college, she worked as a gym manager and had her daughter, Jade, from another relationship.

Brian attended the University of Central Florida, where he met his first wife, Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap. According to his HGTV profile, Brian worked in construction and began to flip houses after graduating college. Brian and Ericka went on to compete in the 15th season of The Amazing Race. The two made the final episode, eventually placing third in the competition. Brian and Mika would later compete on – and win – HGTV’s competition show “Rock The Block”.

Brian and Ericka split in 2011, according to Hollywood Mask, the same year Brian reconnected with Mika. The two not only began dating but also became business partners, with Mika leaving her previous gym management job to manage the new Anytime Fitness branch that Brian opened in 2011. They eventually owned multiple locations together, according to The Observer News, their local paper. In fact, Brian proposed to Mika in 2013 at an Anytime Fitness conference, and the couple got married on October 10, 2015, in Sedona, Arizona.

READ NEXT: HGTV’s Kim and Bryan Wolfe’s ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ Project Hitting Market