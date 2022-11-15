HGTV’s Christina Hall Reveals Future of ‘Christina On the Coast’

HGTV host Christina Hall recently shared a major update on her future with the network via Instagram.

“Excited to announce “Christina on the Coast” season 4 will be premiering on Thursday 12/8 at 8pm on @hgtv and available to stream on @discoveryplus. This season you will see @jamescbender and I take on some amazing home renovations, @unbrokenjosh and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun.”

Fans are thrilled to learn that “Christina on the Coast” is returning so soon to their screens, but were even more thrilled to learn that that wasn’t Hall’s only piece of news.

See Hall’s Instagram post HERE, and read more about the “Christina on the Coast” renewal below.

Christina Hall Has a New HGTV Show In the Works

Fans took to Hall’s comment section to express their excitement for the forthcoming “Christina on the Coast” season. One fan wrote on Instagram, “Yay Christina love love your beautiful style I can’t wait to watch you look amazing you go girl ! Never change the sweet kind loving person that you are! You are an amazing mama ❤️”

“Christina, no one does real estate flips like you! The best in the game by far ❤️❤️”, another fan wrote.

While Hall herself is more excited than anybody for “Christina on the Coast” to return, the host had another announcement to share today: a new show. Hall included this in her Instagram caption, saying, “PLUS, in early 2023, “Christina in the Country” premieres! This is one of my favorite ventures to date! The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee. Coast to Coast design life is a dream.✨”

“Christina in the Country” will show Hall and her husband Josh travel the country, eventually landing at their vacation home in Tennessee, which has been causing a stir on social media for including a large vintage pharmacy sign which reads “DRUGS”.

‘Christina On the Coast’ Season 4 Will Feature a Returning Customer

HGTV confirmed Hall’s announcements in a press release, however at this time no specific date has been mentioned for the “Christina in the Country” premiere date, beyond “early 2023”. HGTV has specified more about the “Christina on the Coast” premiere, however, saying, “In the premiere episode, Christina will meet a couple who wish for a main floor overhaul that boasts an open concept and a bright, airy vibe. A dream kitchen will anchor the space and feature a wine bar, statement rattan light fixtures and vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams.”

Moving beyond the premiere, HGTV also teases that during the season, Hall will work with repeat clients who want a bathroom update, and with her own contractor who wants a dream pool. With all of these projects, the “Flip or Flop” star certainly has her work set out for her.

The week before her “Christina on the Coast” return, Hall will grace HGTV screens for one last “Flip or Flop” episode with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The hour-long episode, dubbed “The Final Flip” will air December 1 at 8 pm Eastern.

“Christina on the Coast” will then return December 8 at 8 pm Eastern on HGTV and streaming on discovery+.

