Hilary Farr Reveals Health Update

Hilary Farr is on the mend, taking to Instagram with an update on her health. The HGTV star revealed she is finally allowed outside of her home after contracting COVID-19.

The “Love It or List It” host donned jeans, sneakers and sweater while walking her dog in a new Instagram video. “So, I am out of COVID quarantine,” she said in the clip. “It’s my day six. It is so fabulous to be out. Suki’s happy we’re getting walks.”

She also showed off a new hair color in the video, quipping that it could be a symptom of the virus. As she said, “But, if you noticed, my hair seems to have gone orange. Is that COVID, who knows?”

Farr revealed on Instagram that she had the coronavirus after returning home from a trip to New York City. People who test positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for at least 5 days, according to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“1 day back from a great trip in NYC … I have COVID,” Farr captioned a photo sitting on her deck with her cat and dog. “Day 2 I made it outside to sit and heal my garden. My devoted pets by my side- I think Suki may be mostly interested in my black and white cookie.”

Hilary Farr’s Fans Wished Her a Speedy Recovery

Farr’s fans celebrated the end of her quarantine and wished for her to have a speedy rest of her recovery.

As one of her followers wrote, “Glad you’re feeling better!!I had a lot of hair loss about a month or two after… maybe yours just turned color?? Covid does strange things to your body. Rest up”

Whatever the cause, others complimented her new hair color.

“So wonderful to know you are getting better and kicking that virus out of you!” added one commenter. “I love the color of your hair! It looks like a beautiful auburn hair color. 💗”

Still, others noticed that she may not have completely overcome the virus. One comment read, “Ahh glad you’re feeling better. Your voice is still raspy . Enjoy a cup of hot tea with honey. Take care ❤️”

Hilary Farr Returns for a New Season of ‘Love It or List It’

Farr will once again face off against David Visentin on the new season of “Love It or List It.” HGTV announced in an on-air promo that the hit series returns on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, 8 p.m. Central.

As the trailer teases, “The competition for real estate dominance continues.”

The series follows the duo as they help “fed-up homeowners” decide if their house just needs a facelift or if it is time to move on, according to HGTV.com.

“In each hour-long episode Realtor David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr compete for the homeowners’ final decision to stay or go,” per the series description. “David’s insider perspective on the real estate market helps target listings to prospective buyers, but Hilary is determined to show homeowners that, within their budget, she can transform their worn-out house into a castle they can love. If the owners decide to list it, Hilary’s hard work adds to the home’s resale value. It’s a tough decision either way. Which choice would you make?”

It remains to be seen if more homeowners side with Farr or Visentin during the four-week event. Farr has been more successful throughout the series, with the preview revealing she has won “152 loves” while he has won “101 Lists.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Announces the Future of ‘Ugliest House in America’