Where You Can See HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier on Thanksgiving Weekend

Fans who are eagerly waiting for new episodes of HGTV‘s “Home Town” to premiere on December 4, 2022, will be able to quench their thirst a bit by tuning into a new holiday special starring hosts Ben and Erin Napier, scheduled to air on Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s the scoop…

Ben & Erin Napier to Host ‘Home Town: Christmas in Laurel’

On the heels of making their acting debut in the Discovery+ movie “A Christmas Open House” on November 11, the Napiers will continue to celebrate the holidays — their favorite time of year — with an HGTV special called “Home Town: Christmas in Laurel.”

The one-hour show will premiere as fans are wrapping up their Thanksgiving weekends. Set to debut on November 27 at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific, the special will showcase some of Ben and Erin’s seasonal celebrations, including preparing some of their favorite Southern holiday dishes. They’ll also look back on past episodes and favorite transformations from the past season of “Home Town.”

Christmas is a big deal in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, which will host its 40th annual holiday parade on December 2, and welcome thousands of tourists throughout the season, drawn to the small town because of the revitalization that the Napiers and their friends have spearheaded over the last decade.

And Christmas is also a big deal in the Napier household; both Ben and Erin admit to playing Christmas carols any time of year because they just make them happy. In a blog post for Guideposts, Ben wrote, “Christmas is part of who I am. I was raised on it.”

He has fond memories of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with his brothers, piling into the family Suburban to go see Christmas lights in “the backroads of Mississippi,” and going caroling; he said picking a favorite carol would be like choosing a favorite brother.

After Holiday Special, New ‘Home Town’ Episodes Will Return in December

A week after the Napier’s Christmas special, new episodes of their hit show, “Home Town” will begin airing on December 4 on HGTV. The season premiere will chronicle the Napiers’ renovation of their new country home on the outskirts of Laurel, with help from their “framily” — close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh.

Fans of the Napiers will get plenty of content from them for the foreseeable future. HGTV has also ordered a new 20-episode season of “Home Town” to air in 2023, and the couple also teamed up with “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs for a second season of “Home Town: Takeover” in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

That six-episode series, which includes 18 renovations of homes, businesses, and community spaces, is slated to air in early 2023. The Napiers and Marrs wrapped up filming in late October, after three months of projects.

In an Instagram post featuring the two couples on October 29, Jenny wrote, “We are beyond proud of all the work being done and truly cannot wait to share the incredible stories with you all. We are so grateful to be a part of this and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been up to out here in Fort Morgan!”