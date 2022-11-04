HGTV’s ‘Home Town’ Premiere Date Announced

Good news is in store for fans of HGTV’s “Home Town”, as new episodes of the hit TV show are on the way!

HGTV announced the premiere date for the midseason premiere of “Home Town” in a new Instagram post. “If you need one more reason to get excited about the holidays… The brand new season of #HGTVHomeTown starts Sunday, December 4, at 8|7c #OnHGTV!” HGTV wrote in the caption of the post, which shows Ben and Erin Napier setting up chairs and bookshelves around a house, with Ben wearing a kilt.

How Many New “Home Town” Episodes Are Coming?

Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement at a new “Home Town” season with the Napiers.

“Thank goodness it’s not too far away, have missed the show,” one fan wrote

“Finally!! I’m curious how many episodes? It seems like forever since I’ve seen a new one,” another fan wrote.

Luckily, that mystery is solved. In an April 2022 press release from HGTV, the network has confirmed that 13 new episodes are set to air after this midseason premiere, going into 2023. Betsy Ayala, HGTV’s Senior Vice President, Programming & Development, confirmed, saying “we know that Ben and Erin fans will be happy to hear the news that we are either in production or post-production on 13 new Home Town episodes that will premiere later this year and air into 2023.”

One mystery remains, however, until the premiere. Erin shared HGTV’s post to her story, writing “Why is Ben wearing a kilt? Watch the mid-season premiere of Home Town and find out on December 4!”

Ben & Erin Napier Have a Lot of New Projects Going On

Ben and Erin Napier are two very busy stars. The two hosts are slated to present at the Country Music Association Awards in a few weeks. This CMA announcement came at the same time as their “Home Town” return, with Erin sharing earlier in the day via Instagram story, “There will be 2 very exciting announcements coming today. It’s a lot in one day. (More is more?!)”

If “more is more”, as Erin suggests, then she and Ben are in a good place, because in addition to presenting at the CMAs and the return of their show, the two have recently announced a new candle shop they are opening up in Laurel, Mississippi, and are set to appear in a new discovery+ Christmas movie.

The candle store (called The Laurel Mercantile Scent Libary) opens on November 6, and is best described by Erin Napier as “a library of our 50+ signature fragrances all housed by topic like books in a library because every scent tells a story.”

The Napiers’ Christmas movie, titled “A Christmas Open House”, is about two former high school crushes, a realtor and a house stager, working together to ready a house for the market. The Napiers are cast as two local artists Henry and Sarah Wright who help them with their mission. The Napiers parts of the movie were even filmed in Laurel, Mississippi.

“Home Town” returns to HGTV on December 4 at 8 pm Eastern. Past episodes are available to stream on discovery+.

